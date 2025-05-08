MP Questions Extravagant Cost of Parliament Car Park: "Are the Walls Lined with Gold?"

A Thai Member of Parliament has voiced strong concerns over the eye-watering budget allocated for a new car park at the national assembly.

Rukchanok Srinork, a representative for the progressive People Party, took to social media to express her disbelief at the 4.6 billion baht price tag, suggesting the cost was so inflated that one might expect the "bricks to be made of gold" or the "walls plastered with Vibranium."

Her outburst follows the revelation by fellow People MP and political development committee chair, Parit Wacharasindhu, regarding the tendering process for the car park's design and construction.

While the initial design phase was budgeted at a more modest 104.5 million baht, the total estimated cost for the multi-storey car park itself has ballooned to a staggering 4.588 billion baht.

Rukchanok drew stark comparisons with the cost of other substantial government buildings, noting that the 30-storey State Audit Office, "with all its fancy bits," came in at 2.3 billion baht.

