Sino-Thai: The Firm That Built Parliament – And the Political Ties That Bind

An investigation by this publication has delved into the intricate web surrounding Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited (STECON), the primary contractor behind Thailand's new, and often troubled, parliamentary edifice.

The firm, now delisted from the Stock Exchange of Thailand following a shareholding restructure, has faced a litany of issues during the building's protracted construction, culminating in a recent failed lawsuit against the parliamentary secretariat for a staggering 1.59 billion baht in damages.

The saga of the new parliament began in 2008 with a design competition won by the "Sangob 1051 Group." However, the subsequent construction contract, awarded in April 2013 to Sino-Thai (then STEC), marked the commencement of a project plagued by delays and complications.

Intriguingly, the project kicked off during the presidency of Chai Chidchob, father of influential Bhumjaithai Party figure Nevin Chidchob. The Bhumjaithai Party is currently led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, a name that surfaces with notable connections to Sino-Thai.

The inquiries reveal that Anutin himself held a senior executive position within Sino-Thai (then STEC) between 1992 and 2004, prior to his departure into the realm of national politics.

Furthermore, the company's founder was none other than Chawarat Charnvirakul, Anutin's father and a former long-serving government minister.

