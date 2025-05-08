Lead architect opposes Parliament renovation plan, warns of structural and safety risks

He also opposed a costly renovation plan for the Sala Kaew ceremonial hall, stating it was designed for specific traditional uses and does not need air conditioning. It features aluminum-coated fabric panels that reflect heat and can be sealed with electric glass panels. The surrounding open-air environment and nearby water features already regulate the temperature naturally.

“This design was never just about functionality. It’s meant to be an architectural symbol of Thai identity and contemporary Thai wisdom—an inspiration for the global architectural community,” Chatree said.

When asked about budget overruns, Chatree noted that the original design cost 11 billion baht, which increased to over 12 billion baht due to changes outside the original contract—many of which he disagreed with. He explained that during the final 3–4 months of the handover process, his team was no longer involved.

On whether these modifications violate any law, he clarified that under Thai government procurement rules, design work is classified as "work-for-hire," granting the state full ownership. "Still, as the designer, we ask for respect and consultation regarding our work," he added.

Regarding potential new parking structures, Chatree expressed concern about flood risk. He said the Parliament building was designed to withstand floodwaters up to 4 metres—well above the 2.5-metre level experienced during the 2011 floods. He confirmed that the building will not flood, although lower Sam Sen Road areas could be affected. A floodgate at the public entrance ensures additional protection.

Chatree added that while the original design acknowledged the lack of parking, repeated proposals to nearby military units and Wat Kaew Fah Temple for shared space were ignored, despite eight formal requests.