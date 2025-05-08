Lead architect opposes Parliament renovation plan, warns of structural and safety risks

Chatree Ladalalitsakul, National Artist and lead architect of the Parliament complex, on Thursday filed a petition opposing proposed renovations to the building’s original design. The document was received by Senator Channarong Pornrungroj, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Religion, Ethics, Arts, and Culture.
Chatree voiced strong opposition to plans to fill in the "Emerald Pool"—a key design element—to build a public library and retail space. The official reason cited was water leakage and stagnant water breeding mosquitoes.
Chatree clarified that the pool was designed with a circulation and filtration system akin to a swimming pool. He argued that if properly maintained, mosquito issues would not occur. He emphasized that the leakage stems from construction quality and remains the responsibility of the contractor, as the work is still under warranty.
He also criticized the plan to relocate the library from floors 9–10 to the ground floor, calling it an unnecessary waste of budget. The original library cost over 100 million baht and is underutilized but functionally connected to the archive center on the 8th floor, primarily serving MPs, senators, and parliamentary staff. He added that if public accessibility is the concern, an external building should be considered rather than filling the pond area. Additionally, libraries are structurally heavy and may compromise the building’s foundation.
Chatree underscored that the Emerald Pool and surrounding architectural elements were essential to the building’s eco-friendly and energy-efficient design, serving as natural ventilation and cooling mechanisms. The open-air concept allows air to flow and light to filter through in a calming and controlled manner. Filling the pool to build enclosed, air-conditioned spaces would require sealing the building’s open structure and installing massive HVAC systems, leading to excessive costs and monthly electricity bills.
He also opposed a costly renovation plan for the Sala Kaew ceremonial hall, stating it was designed for specific traditional uses and does not need air conditioning. It features aluminum-coated fabric panels that reflect heat and can be sealed with electric glass panels. The surrounding open-air environment and nearby water features already regulate the temperature naturally.
“This design was never just about functionality. It’s meant to be an architectural symbol of Thai identity and contemporary Thai wisdom—an inspiration for the global architectural community,” Chatree said.
When asked about budget overruns, Chatree noted that the original design cost 11 billion baht, which increased to over 12 billion baht due to changes outside the original contract—many of which he disagreed with. He explained that during the final 3–4 months of the handover process, his team was no longer involved.
On whether these modifications violate any law, he clarified that under Thai government procurement rules, design work is classified as "work-for-hire," granting the state full ownership. "Still, as the designer, we ask for respect and consultation regarding our work," he added.
Regarding potential new parking structures, Chatree expressed concern about flood risk. He said the Parliament building was designed to withstand floodwaters up to 4 metres—well above the 2.5-metre level experienced during the 2011 floods. He confirmed that the building will not flood, although lower Sam Sen Road areas could be affected. A floodgate at the public entrance ensures additional protection.
Chatree added that while the original design acknowledged the lack of parking, repeated proposals to nearby military units and Wat Kaew Fah Temple for shared space were ignored, despite eight formal requests.