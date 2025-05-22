14-Year timeline of Yingluck Shinawatra’s rice pledging case

The lawsuit sought to annul an administrative order related to a dispute over unlawful acts by state agencies or officials involving the rice pledging scheme compensation, totalling 35.7 billion baht.
The Ministry of Finance (defendant no. 6) issued Order No. 1351/2559 dated October 13, 2016, ordering Yingluck to pay compensation unlawfully as Chairperson of the National Rice Policy Committee, due to allowing corruption and neglecting to prevent losses from the rice pledging scheme.
Subsequently, the Central Administrative Court revoked the Ministry of Finance’s order requiring Yingluck to pay 35.7 billion baht in damages. The Ministry and related agencies appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court.
On May 22, 2025, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled that Yingluck must pay 10.028 billion baht in compensation related to the rice pledging scheme.
Timeline of the Rice Pledging Scheme Case during Yingluck Shinawatra’s Administration
July 3, 2011: The Pheu Thai Party won the general election; Yingluck Shinawatra became Thailand’s first female Prime Minister.
August 23, 2011: The government announced the rice pledging scheme at 15,000–20,000 baht per ton.
October 7, 2011: The first rice pledging season began with over 3.26 million participating farming households.
Criminal Case
July 17, 2014: The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) unanimously charged Yingluck with wrongdoing in the rice pledging case and referred it to the public prosecutor.
February 19, 2015: The Attorney General filed charges against Yingluck at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders for dereliction of duty under Section 157 of the Criminal Code.
August 25, 2017: The Supreme Court sentenced Yingluck to five years in prison without suspension. She was absent at the verdict, prompting a warrant for her arrest.
Civil and Administrative Cases
October 15, 2012: The New party leader filed a complaint with NACC to investigate the rice pledging scheme.
May 8, 2014: NACC unanimously charged Yingluck and referred the matter for her removal from office.
February 12, 2015: NACC sent a letter to the Ministry of Finance to demand compensation for damages caused by the rice pledging scheme.
October 13, 2016: The Finance Minister issued an administrative order demanding Yingluck pay 35.7 billion baht in damages.
January 26, 2017: The Central Administrative Court accepted Yingluck’s lawsuit seeking to annul the compensation order.
March 30, 2021: The Central Administrative Court ruled to revoke the Ministry of Finance’s compensation order.
May 22, 2025: The Supreme Administrative Court ruled Yingluck must pay 10.028 billion baht in damages related to the rice pledging scheme.