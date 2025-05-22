14-Year timeline of Yingluck Shinawatra’s rice pledging case

The lawsuit sought to annul an administrative order related to a dispute over unlawful acts by state agencies or officials involving the rice pledging scheme compensation, totalling 35.7 billion baht.

The Ministry of Finance (defendant no. 6) issued Order No. 1351/2559 dated October 13, 2016, ordering Yingluck to pay compensation unlawfully as Chairperson of the National Rice Policy Committee, due to allowing corruption and neglecting to prevent losses from the rice pledging scheme.

Subsequently, the Central Administrative Court revoked the Ministry of Finance’s order requiring Yingluck to pay 35.7 billion baht in damages. The Ministry and related agencies appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court.

On May 22, 2025, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled that Yingluck must pay 10.028 billion baht in compensation related to the rice pledging scheme.