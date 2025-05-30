Thaksin suggests Thai-Cambodian soldiers play sepak takraw, not fight

He noted that formal border demarcations worldwide often take centuries to finalize and that the area in question is mostly wilderness.

When asked if he had spoken directly with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate and Chairman of the Cambodian Council of Ministers, Thaksin confirmed ongoing dialogue between the two governments. "Hun Sen and I communicate regularly. There is nothing serious. Everyone should avoid escalating tensions. Instead of exchanging gunfire, it’s better to settle matters peacefully—even by playing sepak takraw in the evening," he remarked with a light-hearted tone.

Addressing reports of increased military deployments and weapons near the border, Thaksin dismissed concerns of escalation, stating, "There is no danger; all forces have already withdrawn."

Regarding Hun Sen’s recent Facebook post outlining several conditions directed at the Thai military, Thaksin said, "Things will improve. Sometimes messages are miscommunicated, but the principle remains: no escalation, and both sides must work together to maintain peace. We want the local people to understand that Thailand and Cambodia share good relations and should avoid conflict."