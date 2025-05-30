Thaksin suggests Thai-Cambodian soldiers play sepak takraw, not fight

He expressed confidence that the situation had been resolved, emphasizing the strong and communicative relationship between senior officials of both countries and the good rapport between the military forces.
Thaksin explained that the conflict arose from minor skirmishes among lower-ranking soldiers in a disputed border area with unclear demarcation.
"The rule is that where the border is uncertain and no clear markers exist, both sides should withdraw, leaving the area as a no-man’s land to avoid conflict," he said.
He noted that formal border demarcations worldwide often take centuries to finalize and that the area in question is mostly wilderness.
When asked if he had spoken directly with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate and Chairman of the Cambodian Council of Ministers, Thaksin confirmed ongoing dialogue between the two governments. "Hun Sen and I communicate regularly. There is nothing serious. Everyone should avoid escalating tensions. Instead of exchanging gunfire, it’s better to settle matters peacefully—even by playing sepak takraw in the evening," he remarked with a light-hearted tone.
Addressing reports of increased military deployments and weapons near the border, Thaksin dismissed concerns of escalation, stating, "There is no danger; all forces have already withdrawn."
Regarding Hun Sen’s recent Facebook post outlining several conditions directed at the Thai military, Thaksin said, "Things will improve. Sometimes messages are miscommunicated, but the principle remains: no escalation, and both sides must work together to maintain peace. We want the local people to understand that Thailand and Cambodia share good relations and should avoid conflict."
When questioned about Hun Sen raising the Preah Vihear Temple dispute, Thaksin replied that he had not yet reviewed the details.
On allegations by the Red Wa Group in Myanmar denying drug production in their territory and challenging Thaksin to present evidence, he responded, "I have taken photos and documented everything, including the locations of drug labs."
Asked whether Thailand intended to interfere in Red Wa affairs, Thaksin clarified, "We are seeking cooperation from the Myanmar and Chinese governments since this source poses a threat to Thailand. If they cannot control it, we must protect ourselves."
Finally, when asked about past threats on his life, including an 80 million baht bounty, Thaksin remained unfazed: "It’s okay—let them put a bounty on me. I’m the type who just keeps running away."