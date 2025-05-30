Thaksin Vows Fulfilment of Key Pledges, Digital Wallet on Hold for Economic Rebound

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has asserted that his government is committed to delivering on all its election promises, including the much-anticipated digital wallet scheme, though he indicated the latter would be rolled out once the economy stabilises.

Speaking in a special interview with the Nation Group on Friday, Thaksin clarified that an initial budget of 157 billion baht, earmarked for the digital wallet, had been reallocated.

This adjustment, he explained, was necessitated by economic challenges stemming from US tax measures.

A portion of these funds is now reserved to cushion citizens from potential impacts, while another part has been redirected towards broader economic stimulus, a move deemed more appropriate amidst current uncertainties.

When pressed on the future of the digital wallet policy, Thaksin remained resolute.

"It will still happen," he affirmed, "but we will wait for the economy to improve before implementing this policy.

Emphasising his commitment to the public, he added, "Any policy promised to the people must be delivered, whether it's the 20-baht flat fare for the Skytrain or the digital wallet. It might take time, but it must be done. It's like owing someone 100 baht but only having 10 baht today; you still have to gradually pay it back in full."

