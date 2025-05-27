Thaksin dismisses reports of fleeing abroad as fake news

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday strongly criticised an unnamed reporter from Channel 7 for falsely reporting that he had fled the country earlier and only returned on Tuesday.
After delivering a special speech on drug trafficking at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Thaksin took questions from the audience and addressed the false report.
“Today, someone released [fake] news that I had fled abroad earlier and just returned today,” Thaksin said.
He added, “It said I fled across the border via a natural strait and left my personal plane behind. It claimed I flew to another country after sneaking out via a natural strait. The imagination ran wild.”
Thaksin likened the Channel 7 report to “a cheap TV soap opera.”
“Maybe Channel 7 trained that reporter very well to use his imagination to invent a story. He deceived others so much that he believes his own deception,” Thaksin remarked.
He dismissed as a joke the claim that he fled to London to meet his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
“It’s a joke. Thai people must pull themselves together and not allow themselves to be fooled by fake news from newspapers and TV channels,” Thaksin emphasised.
There has been speculation that Thaksin might attempt to flee before a Supreme Court inquiry scheduled for 13 June. The hearing concerns allegations of leniency in allowing him to stay at Police General Hospital for six months instead of serving time at Bangkok Remand Prison.
Thaksin’s comments came after Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong asked him about international perceptions that Thailand has become a drug haven following the legalisation of marijuana and kratom leaves in foods and sweets.
Thaksin responded that the government should better regulate the use of these plants to ensure appropriate use and that tourists should not be allowed to freely purchase marijuana for recreational purposes.