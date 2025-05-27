Thaksin dismisses reports of fleeing abroad as fake news

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday strongly criticised an unnamed reporter from Channel 7 for falsely reporting that he had fled the country earlier and only returned on Tuesday.

Thaksin Responds During Speech on Drug Trafficking

After delivering a special speech on drug trafficking at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Thaksin took questions from the audience and addressed the false report.

“Today, someone released [fake] news that I had fled abroad earlier and just returned today,” Thaksin said.

Allegations of Fleeing via Natural Strait Called Imaginative Fiction

He added, “It said I fled across the border via a natural strait and left my personal plane behind. It claimed I flew to another country after sneaking out via a natural strait. The imagination ran wild.”