Thaksin urges Pheu Thai to reshuffle cabinet, secure 4 key ministries

Later, Thaksin also gave an interview with reporters addressing the recent leak of a chat from the Medical Council’s Line group, which referenced his stay at the Police General Hospital during his incarceration.

He noted that one of the individuals involved holds a high-ranking position within the Medical Council.

When asked about Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin’s veto of the Medical Council’s decision to discipline three doctors, Thaksin responded, “If the Medical Council upholds its original decision despite the veto, then the matter will proceed according to the rules. Everything must follow the established regulations.”

Asked whether this controversy could cause friction between the Medical Council and doctors under the Ministry of Public Health, Thaksin said, “As long as everyone respects the rules, maintains professional ethics, and has no prejudice against one another, there should be no problems. However, sometimes people take sides. Today, Thailand needs to stop dividing into factions. We should choose to stand with the people and with the country. That is the way to bring peace. The media should also avoid amplifying conflicts, so tensions can ease.”

Regarding whether he will personally appear at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders on June 13, Thaksin said, “I’m not sure yet. I need to consult with my legal team first.”

When asked about Seripisut Temiyavet, leader of the Thai Liberal Party, who predicted that if the June 13 ruling is unfavourable, Thaksin would flee the country, he replied, “You should ask Seripisut where he got that information.”

After returning to Thailand in August 2023 to face legal proceedings, Thaksin Shinawatra was incarcerated as ordered by the court. During his first night in imprisonment, he was transferred to the Police General Hospital for medical treatment due to health concerns. This hospitalisation sparked controversy and public debate,

