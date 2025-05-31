FY2026 Budget Bill clears first reading in 322–158 vote

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her gratitude to the House of Representatives for its cooperation in deliberating the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Bill, affirming that the government had submitted the proposal with full awareness of the nation’s fiscal constraints, ongoing global economic challenges, and geopolitical tensions.

She emphasised that the government had taken into account factors such as trade protectionism by major economies, the state of the global economy, and domestic economic conditions—all of which pose challenges but can be addressed through effective policies. The Prime Minister expressed hope that the proposed budget would help improve the quality of life for all Thai citizens and stressed that the government views the national budget as a key instrument for driving economic recovery.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strategic budgeting, prioritising urgent issues, enhancing human capital, upgrading infrastructure, and aligning efforts with the national development strategy.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the FY2026 budget was designed to promote sustainable economic recovery, reduce inequality across all dimensions, and ensure fair and inclusive development. She underscored the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline and called on the newly appointed House Budget Committee to incorporate the comments and observations raised by MPs into the budget revision process with thoroughness and transparency.

Speaking about the global context, Prime Minister Paetongtarn acknowledged the dynamic nature of international politics and economics. Drawing from her recent meetings with foreign leaders, she noted that while each country faces different impacts, many are open to cooperation. She described the current global shifts as complex and challenging, making it difficult to pinpoint definitive solutions, but reaffirmed her administration’s determination to push forward every policy with full effort to revitalise the economy.

“We aim to reduce household expenses, increase incomes, and expand opportunities. The funds allocated through this bill will be used to maximise public benefit,” she said, adding, “I fully understand that the people did not elect Pheu Thai to do something easy. The government’s role is to govern, and the opposition’s role is to scrutinise. If both sides are focused on the people’s interests, I am confident we can lead the country through this crisis—and succeed together.”

Following the first reading, the second reading of the budget bill will be carried out by a 73-member ad hoc committee, appointed by the House of Representatives. This stage involves a detailed examination of proposed expenditures and operational plans submitted by each government agency.

The Budget Bureau will provide comprehensive documents to support the review process, including justifications for proposed allocations. Government agencies will also be given the opportunity to present and clarify the rationale behind their budget requests before the committee.

Once the committee completes its review, the bill will return to the House for consideration in a section-by-section review during the second reading.

In the third reading, the House will vote to either approve or reject the final version of the bill. No further debate is permitted at this stage.

If approved, the bill will then be submitted to the Senate for further deliberation in accordance with the legislative process.



