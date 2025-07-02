Call for new evidence in Paetongtarn–Hun Sen phone call case

Following a unanimous decision by the Constitutional Court to accept a petition filed by senators seeking the removal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Prime Minister, the court voted 7–2 to suspend her from duties temporarily, pending a final ruling. The decision came in response to an audio clip allegedly featuring a conversation between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

Former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn revealed on Tuesday that, due to the court’s suspension order, Paetongtarn is now unable to appear before His Majesty the King to take the oath of office as Minister of Culture, which had been scheduled for Wednesday (July 3).

“I urge the Cabinet Secretariat to thoroughly review this matter to prevent any constitutional violation or cause unnecessary embarrassment,” Somchai said.