Call for new evidence in Paetongtarn–Hun Sen phone call case

Following a unanimous decision by the Constitutional Court to accept a petition filed by senators seeking the removal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Prime Minister, the court voted 7–2 to suspend her from duties temporarily, pending a final ruling. The decision came in response to an audio clip allegedly featuring a conversation between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.
Former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn revealed on Tuesday that, due to the court’s suspension order, Paetongtarn is now unable to appear before His Majesty the King to take the oath of office as Minister of Culture, which had been scheduled for Wednesday (July 3).
“I urge the Cabinet Secretariat to thoroughly review this matter to prevent any constitutional violation or cause unnecessary embarrassment,” Somchai said.
He added that, upon reviewing the court’s reasoning, it is clear that the senators’ petition was based on Sections 160 (4) and (5) of the Constitution—provisions previously cited in a petition against former prime minister Srettha Thavisin. Under the law, the roles of prime minister and minister are considered to hold the same ministerial status. Therefore, Paetongtarn’s suspension applies regardless of whether she is acting as PM or as a cabinet minister.
Somchai contrasted this case with that of former prime minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who faced a separate petition under Section 158 regarding the eight-year term limit. In Prayut’s case, the legal question focused solely on the premiership, allowing him to continue serving as Minister of Defence during the review process.
Paetongtarn, by contrast, is suspended from all ministerial roles because the constitutional grounds for the petition pertain directly to her qualifications for any ministerial position.
Somchai on Tuesday also called on the petitioner to submit additional evidence within the 15-day timeframe set by the court. He proposed three key points that need to be clarified to substantiate the case:
“Hun Sen is no longer the Cambodian Prime Minister—Hun Manet is,” Somchai stressed. “Was this a call made for personal interest or for the public good?”
“If these matters can be proven, I am certain the Prime Minister will lose her position,” he declared.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday (2 July 2025) at 11am, Assoc Prof Tul Sittisomwong, representing the Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty group, submitted a letter to the President of the Senate at Parliament House. The letter will request that the Senate file a petition with the Constitutional Court seeking Paetongtarn’s removal from her post as Minister of Culture.