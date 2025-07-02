Suriya confirms Paetongtarn can take the oath as minister

Chusak Sirinil, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, stated in an interview that all the necessary documents and evidence for Paetongtarn to present to the Constitutional Court regarding the leaked audio of her conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen are now complete. However, the documents may still need to be organised and reviewed for any additional details.

When asked about academic concerns regarding Paetongtarn’s qualifications and whether she could still take the oath as Minister of Culture, Chusak explained that if the qualifications of a minister were interpreted the same as for the Prime Minister, it would imply that the court had already found Paetongtarn guilty of a disqualification. However, he clarified that the court has not yet ruled on whether she is disqualified; it has simply accepted the petition and requested further clarification.

Therefore, Paetongtarn still maintains her full eligibility to serve as a minister, and the court has not extended its judgment to other positions. Any such decision would go beyond the scope of the petition.

When asked if there would be any legal repercussions after Suriya leads the new Cabinet to take the oath, Chusak responded that since the Royal Decree has already been issued, only the swearing-in remains, and he believes there is no legal barrier to proceeding.

Regarding criticism that the legal team of the Pheu Thai Party lacks efficiency, He remarked, "I believe we have been working to our fullest capacity. However, it is important to recognise that the current laws need to be reviewed for fairness. I have previously suggested amending the Constitution in this regard, as we need to address the root of the problem."