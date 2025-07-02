Bhumjaithai halts no-confidence motion against PM after suspension of duties

Buntida Somchai, MP for Ubon Ratchathani and spokesperson for the Bhumjaithai Party, spoke after the party's weekly meeting on Wednesday (July 2), confirmed that the meeting discussed the submission of a motion for a no-confidence debate against the Prime Minister under Article 151 of the Constitution.

However, following the Constitutional Court's order for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to temporarily suspend her duties from Tuesday (July 1), the party respects the court's decision.