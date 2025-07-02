Bhumjaithai halts no-confidence motion against PM after suspension of duties

Buntida Somchai, MP for Ubon Ratchathani and spokesperson for the Bhumjaithai Party, spoke after the party's weekly meeting on Wednesday (July 2), confirmed that the meeting discussed the submission of a motion for a no-confidence debate against the Prime Minister under Article 151 of the Constitution.
However, following the Constitutional Court's order for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to temporarily suspend her duties from Tuesday (July 1), the party respects the court's decision.
As a result, the party will not submit the no-confidence motion until the court issues its ruling on the matter. After the decision, the party will consult and discuss the next steps.
On June 25, 2025, the Bhumjaithai Party had resolved to submit a motion for a no-confidence debate against the Prime Minister and the entire Cabinet on July 3, 2025, when the new parliamentary session begins.
The party planned to invite opposition parties, including the People’s Party, the Palang Pracharath Party, the Fair Party, and the Thai Sang Thai Party, to jointly sign and submit the motion.