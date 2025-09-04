Assets of 4.4 billion: Anutin, businessman-politician, poised to be new PM

At this moment, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, is basking in the spotlight, surrounded by MPs after the People's Party (PPLE) resolved to support his bid to become Thailand's 32nd Prime Minister.
This comes amid speculation of a "secret deal" and ongoing issues within the "Blue faction," including the controversial "Senate collusion" and the Khao Kradong land case, where state agencies are moving forward with legal action against those involved. As the government changes hands, it remains to be seen how these legal battles will evolve.
Many are already familiar with Anutin as a "businessman and politician" who once managed the giant Sino-Thai Construction Company, worth billions, which has secured numerous state contracts for infrastructure projects.
Now, turning to his personal assets, the Office of National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) released the list of assets and liabilities of politicians, including Anutin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, who resigned from his position as an MP on March 20, 2023.
Anutin reported a total wealth of THB4,372,173,094, including:
Bank deposits: THB1,184,955,902
Investments: THB721,127,308
Loans: THB159,901,401
13 plots of land valued at THB34,602,250
Buildings and structures (residential properties, four-story townhouses): THB60,601,000
Vehicles: THB749,365,897
Rights and concessions: THB1,251,579,334
Other assets (valued at THB200,000 or more): THB210,040,000
Anutin's liabilities total THB14,592,154
Thananon Niramit, Anutin’s spouse, has reported assets worth THB39,488,041, with liabilities amounting to THB518,143 and an estimated annual income of THB839,520.
Together, the couple has assets totalling THB4,411,661,136 and liabilities of THB15,110,298.
Regarding vehicles, Anutin owns two cars: a Rolls-Royce valued at THB11 million and a Porsche worth THB9.2 million.
He also possesses two boats, one valued at THB30 million and another at THB2.5 million.
Additionally, he holds three aircraft: a TBM 930 SOCATA (TMB 700 N) worth THB139,232,432, an Embraer Legacy 600 valued at THB534,734,700, and a Cirus SR22T worth THB22,698,765.
As for investments, Anutin reported that he continues to manage shares of the STP and I Public Company Limited (STPI). In 2019, he transferred 164,590,285 shares worth THB692,360,608 to Phatra Fund Management Company.
Anutin also reported lending money to five individuals and entities, including Sino-Thai Development Co., Ltd. (remaining debt: THB30,533), Perpetual Prosperity Co., Ltd. (remaining debt: THB15,382,136), Thai Special Steel Co., Ltd. (remaining debt: THB135,988,731), and Pranee Piriyamaskul (remaining debt: THB8.5 million).