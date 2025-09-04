Assets of 4.4 billion: Anutin, businessman-politician, poised to be new PM

At this moment, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, is basking in the spotlight, surrounded by MPs after the People's Party (PPLE) resolved to support his bid to become Thailand's 32nd Prime Minister.

This comes amid speculation of a "secret deal" and ongoing issues within the "Blue faction," including the controversial "Senate collusion" and the Khao Kradong land case, where state agencies are moving forward with legal action against those involved. As the government changes hands, it remains to be seen how these legal battles will evolve.

Many are already familiar with Anutin as a "businessman and politician" who once managed the giant Sino-Thai Construction Company, worth billions, which has secured numerous state contracts for infrastructure projects.

Now, turning to his personal assets, the Office of National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) released the list of assets and liabilities of politicians, including Anutin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, who resigned from his position as an MP on March 20, 2023.

Anutin reported a total wealth of THB4,372,173,094, including: