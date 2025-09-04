The journey of Anutin Charnvirakul: Thailand's 32nd PM candidate

This has sparked widespread speculation about who will become the next Prime Minister of Thailand. Amid the flurry of rumours, Anutin Charnvirakul's name has emerged as one of the most talked-about contenders.
On September 3, Anutin announced that he had successfully formed a government with the support of the People’s Party, which declared its backing along with 146 MPs, marking him as the key candidate to become the 32nd Prime Minister of Thailand.
Anutin Charnvirakul's biography
Anutin Charnvirakul, born on September 13, 1966, in Bangkok, is the eldest son of Chavarat Charnvirakul, former Minister of the Interior under Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva's government and founder of Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction (STECON).
His siblings include Masthawin Charnvirakul, a director at STECON, and Anilrat Nitisaroj, a director at ST Property and Logistics.
Anutin, affectionately known as "Noo" or “Sia Noo”, gained widespread attention during his tenure as Minister of Public Health during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Education background
Anutin completed his secondary education at Assumption College and went on to study engineering at Hofstra University in the United States, graduating in 1989. He also earned a Mini MBA from the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Thammasat University, in 1990.
In 2010, he completed the Executive Programme at the Capital Market Academy (CMA), followed by the Executive Programme in Urban Development in 2012.
In the same year, he completed the Executive Programme in Urban Development and Elections, and the Executive Programme in Energy Science. In 2013, he attended the Executive Programme in Justice Process.
In 2014, Anutin was awarded an honourary Doctor of Business Administration degree in Management from Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University. In 2016, he attended the Executive Programme in Trade and Commerce, and completed an advanced training programme by the Royal Thai Police.
In 2017, Anutin completed the Business Reform and Innovation Network Programme, the Executive Programme in Medical Governance for Senior Executives, and the Executive Programme in Tourism Management.
In 2017, he was awarded honourary Doctorates in Philosophy in Public Administration from Western University and in Management from Srinakharinwirot University. In 2018, he received an honourary Doctorate in Economics from the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce.
Additionally, Anutin completed the Rule of Law for Democracy Programme, and the National Defence College Programme.
Work experience
Anutin is also a successful businessman and a volunteer pilot for the "Wings of Heart" initiative. He is currently the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party.
Political philosophy
Anutin supports constitutional amendments to enhance democracy, adhering to the rule of law. He believes in the power of all generations as the heart of driving the country forward.
His guiding principle is "speak and act," focusing on reducing state power to better address the needs of the people. He is committed to governance within the framework of a democratic system with the monarchy as the head of state.
Anutin also supports the concept of amnesty as a means to foster reconciliation.
He was the Prime Ministerial candidate for the Bhumjaithai Party in both 2019 and 2023.
Political career
In 1996, Anutin served as an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Prachuab Chiyasan) and later held positions as Deputy Minister of Public Health (2004–2005) and Deputy Minister of Commerce (2004). He was subsequently banned from politics for five years after serving as an executive committee member of the Thai Rak Thai Party, which was dissolved in 2006.
In 2012, after completing his political ban, Anutin joined the Bhumjaithai Party and was elected party leader on October 14, 2012.
In the 2014 general election, he ran as the top candidate on Bhumjaithai’s party-list, but the election was later annulled.
In the 2019 general election, Anutin was elected as the top party-list candidate for Bhumjaithai and was nominated by the party for Prime Minister. After the election, Bhumjaithai joined forces with the Palang Pracharath Party to form the government, and Anutin was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health.
In the 2023 general election, Anutin was again elected as Bhumjaithai’s top party-list candidate and nominated as a Prime Ministerial candidate. He subsequently joined a new government led by Pheu Thai, after the Move Forward Party failed to form a coalition despite winning the most votes.
Bhumjaithai, with 71 MPs, became a coalition partner. Following the royal endorsement of the new cabinet, Anutin was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
In August 2024, the Constitutional Court ruled that Srettha Thavisin must vacate the Prime Ministership over the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as a minister, citing a lack of integrity and serious ethical violations. This decision placed Anutin among seven candidates for Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister.