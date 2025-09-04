The journey of Anutin Charnvirakul: Thailand's 32nd PM candidate

Work experience

1989: Mitsubishi Corporation, New York, US, Production Engineer

1990: Industrial Finance Corporation of Thailand, Technical Analyst, Financial Project Department

1990: Sino-Thai Construction Service, General Manager

1991: STP & I, General Manager

1995-2004: Managing Director, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction

July 2004 – October 2004: Deputy Minister of Public Health

October 2004 – March 2005: Deputy Minister of Commerce

March 2005 – September 2006: Deputy Minister of Public Health

July 2019 – September 2023: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health

September 2023 – June 2025: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

Anutin is also a successful businessman and a volunteer pilot for the "Wings of Heart" initiative. He is currently the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party.

Political philosophy

Anutin supports constitutional amendments to enhance democracy, adhering to the rule of law. He believes in the power of all generations as the heart of driving the country forward.

His guiding principle is "speak and act," focusing on reducing state power to better address the needs of the people. He is committed to governance within the framework of a democratic system with the monarchy as the head of state.

Anutin also supports the concept of amnesty as a means to foster reconciliation.

He was the Prime Ministerial candidate for the Bhumjaithai Party in both 2019 and 2023.

Political career

In 1996, Anutin served as an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Prachuab Chiyasan) and later held positions as Deputy Minister of Public Health (2004–2005) and Deputy Minister of Commerce (2004). He was subsequently banned from politics for five years after serving as an executive committee member of the Thai Rak Thai Party, which was dissolved in 2006.

In 2012, after completing his political ban, Anutin joined the Bhumjaithai Party and was elected party leader on October 14, 2012.

In the 2014 general election, he ran as the top candidate on Bhumjaithai’s party-list, but the election was later annulled.

In the 2019 general election, Anutin was elected as the top party-list candidate for Bhumjaithai and was nominated by the party for Prime Minister. After the election, Bhumjaithai joined forces with the Palang Pracharath Party to form the government, and Anutin was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health.

In the 2023 general election, Anutin was again elected as Bhumjaithai’s top party-list candidate and nominated as a Prime Ministerial candidate. He subsequently joined a new government led by Pheu Thai, after the Move Forward Party failed to form a coalition despite winning the most votes.

Bhumjaithai, with 71 MPs, became a coalition partner. Following the royal endorsement of the new cabinet, Anutin was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

In August 2024, the Constitutional Court ruled that Srettha Thavisin must vacate the Prime Ministership over the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as a minister, citing a lack of integrity and serious ethical violations. This decision placed Anutin among seven candidates for Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister.