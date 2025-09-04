Minority government deal sealed; Anutin awaits 32nd PM vote

On Wednesday (September 3), political negotiations for forming the new government intensified after the Constitutional Court ruled that "Paetongtarn Shinawatra" was disqualified from the position of Prime Minister.
This prompted the need for a new Prime Minister to be selected by the members of the House of Representatives.
The key factor in the equation was the People's Party (PP), which set four conditions for voting on a candidate from Bhumjaithai or Pheu Thai parties.
After both parties agreed to the People's Party’s conditions, members of the People’s Party collected opinions and reached a consensus to support Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai Party, as the 32nd Prime Minister.
On the morning of September 3, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and opposition leader in the House, stated that the party believed abstaining from voting for the Prime Minister could result in a situation where no candidate secures a majority vote.
This could create a risk of the former ruling coalition parties regrouping, potentially leading to the return of the military coup leader as Prime Minister, or even allowing an outsider candidate to take the position.
Over the past five days, following discussions with both Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, the People's Party carefully considered the two parties' understanding of the People's Party's conditions, as well as the mechanisms to ensure the new ministers would honour their commitments.
"Today, the executive committee of the People's Party met and concluded that, should the House convene to approve the new Prime Minister, the People's Party will endorse Anutin, provided that Bhumjaithai agrees to the terms," the leader of the People's Party stated.
Conditions for the People’s Party vote:
Pheu Thai moves for dissolution
Less than an hour after the People’s Party announced its support for Anutin, Sorawong Thienthong, Secretary-General of Pheu Thai, revealed that acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had submitted a royal decree to dissolve the House of Representatives.
Phumtham later confirmed in an interview that the dissolution request had been made on the evening of Tuesday (September 2).
He explained that the current situation had distorted democracy, as the People’s Party was acting as both the opposition and the government. Additionally, there were concerns over attempts to buy MPs, causing confusion and chaos.
However, this move has sparked controversy, with critics questioning whether Phumtham has the authority to initiate such a dissolution.
Bhumjaithai forms minority government with 146 votes
At 11.00am, Anutin Charnvirakul and Bhumjaithai Party quickly moved to announce the formation of a minority government, securing 146 votes.
The coalition comprises Bhumjaithai Party with 68 votes, Klatham Party with 25, Palang Pracharath with 17, United Thai Nation with 16 (led by Suchart Chomklin), Pheu Thai with 8 (defectors), Thai Sang Thai with 3, Democrat Party with 3, Thai Ruam Palang with 2, Fair Party with 1, Thai Liberal with 1, New Democracy with 1, and Thai Progress with 1 vote.
With the support of 143 votes from the People’s Party, Anutin is set to secure 289 votes in the vote for Prime Minister, making him the 32nd PM.
Anutin addressed the press, stating that he accepted the terms and conditions set by the People’s Party, promising to uphold the five key agreements for the next four months. He affirmed that the minority government would work with transparency and be open to scrutiny by the public.
“We will work to the best of our abilities, living up to the trust placed in us by the people,” he declared.
Chaichanok Chidchob, Secretary-General of Bhumjaithai, submitted the list of 146 supporters to Speaker of the House, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, for inclusion in the agenda for the Prime Minister vote.
Later, the Parliamentary Coordination Committee, chaired by Chalad Khamchuang, discussed the timing for the vote but did not reach a conclusion. Although Bhumjaithai proposed voting on Friday (September 5), Chalad insisted on clarity regarding Pheu Thai’s motion for House dissolution before proceeding.
It is expected that further discussions will take place to determine the date and agenda for the Prime Minister vote.
Watch for clarity on royal decree to dissolve the House
Later in the evening, reports emerged that the Secretariat of the Privy Council, the agency responsible for reviewing petitions and providing advice for royal endorsement, had returned the draft royal decree for the dissolution of the House of Representatives to the Secretariat of the Cabinet.
The returned letter stated that the petition for the royal decree was not in accordance with the procedures for submission for royal approval due to its controversial nature.
Additionally, the Secretary-General of the Council of State had provided an opinion stating that a caretaker government cannot submit a petition for the dissolution of the House, thus making it impossible for the royal decree to be issued.
It was reported that the Cabinet Secretary had informed Phumtham, as the petitioner, about the returned petition, providing him with the letter from the Privy Council.
Meanwhile, Phumtham left Government House in Bangkok at 5.20pm without answering media questions regarding the matter.
Moving forward, the key issue will be the clarity on the return of the royal decree petition, which will have significant implications for the timeline of selecting the new Prime Minister in the House.
At this point, Anutin Charnvirakul's path to becoming the 32nd Prime Minister seems almost unobstructed, as Pheu Thai appears unable to block Bhumjaithai's candidate.