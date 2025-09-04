Minority government deal sealed; Anutin awaits 32nd PM vote

On Wednesday (September 3), political negotiations for forming the new government intensified after the Constitutional Court ruled that "Paetongtarn Shinawatra" was disqualified from the position of Prime Minister.

This prompted the need for a new Prime Minister to be selected by the members of the House of Representatives.

The key factor in the equation was the People's Party (PP), which set four conditions for voting on a candidate from Bhumjaithai or Pheu Thai parties.

After both parties agreed to the People's Party’s conditions, members of the People’s Party collected opinions and reached a consensus to support Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai Party, as the 32nd Prime Minister.

On the morning of September 3, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and opposition leader in the House, stated that the party believed abstaining from voting for the Prime Minister could result in a situation where no candidate secures a majority vote.

This could create a risk of the former ruling coalition parties regrouping, potentially leading to the return of the military coup leader as Prime Minister, or even allowing an outsider candidate to take the position.

Over the past five days, following discussions with both Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, the People's Party carefully considered the two parties' understanding of the People's Party's conditions, as well as the mechanisms to ensure the new ministers would honour their commitments.

"Today, the executive committee of the People's Party met and concluded that, should the House convene to approve the new Prime Minister, the People's Party will endorse Anutin, provided that Bhumjaithai agrees to the terms," the leader of the People's Party stated.