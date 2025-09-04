Anutin 1 Cabinet distributes ministerial posts to ‘minority parties

The stage is set for the formation of a minority government with 146 MPs, led by Anutin Charnvirakul as the 32nd Prime Minister of Thailand. This comes with the condition of a short tenure of just four months and the significant challenge of drafting a new constitution.
The timeline unfolds following the Prime Minister's vote set on September 5, amidst obstacles, as Phumtham Wechayachai, the acting Prime Minister, attempted to shift the balance by proposing the dissolution of the House, but the proposal was rejected.
Opponents of Pheu Thai quickly moved to press charges against Phumtham, accusing him of violating Section 157 of the Criminal Code by acting beyond his authority, as he lacked the power to submit a royal decree for the dissolution of the House.
The political spotlight now turns to Anutin, who is eagerly awaiting his nomination for the Prime Minister vote, followed by the formation of his cabinet. Attention is focused on which ministries Anutin will take on himself in the anticipated “Anutin 1” cabinet.
Due to the People's Party's clear stance of supporting Anutin as Prime Minister but not joining the government, available ministerial positions are abundant.
With the political shift, several outstanding cases are now in focus, including the Senate collusion case, the revocation of land at Khao Kadong, and allegations involving migrant worker extortion, which are suspected to be linked to key figures in the "Blue Faction". The management and resolution of these issues in the coming days will be crucial.
It will be important to observe how the 32nd Prime Minister, who also chairs the Special Cases Committee, approaches these cases, particularly those involving political figures, such as the Senate collusion.
A key goal for the Bhumjaithai Party in allocating ministerial posts is likely to secure positions in the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, which plays a major role in promoting sports policies, especially motorsports linked to Buri Ram.
There have been reports that Bhumjaithai is positioning itself to secure the Minister of Finance, Minister of Commerce, and Minister of Foreign Affairs posts, with plans to appoint outsiders to these positions in an effort to restore public confidence.
Another crucial role is the Ministry of Energy, which is closely tied to Anutin’s connections with major business interests, likely paving the way for the return, whether large or small.
The crucial Ministry of Interior has been widely discussed, with many speculating that Thammanat Prompao, the leader of the Klatham Party, has already reserved the position. However, there are suggestions that the Department of Lands might be allocated to Bhumjaithai, with a deputy minister for the Interior being appointed to handle critical issues such as the land at Khao Kradong.
Additionally, there is a possibility that one of the strategies to challenge Thaksin Shinawatra might involve the controversial Alpine Golf Course land case.
As for the key allocation for the Klatham Party, it is expected that the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives will remain unchanged. However, the Ministry of Education is one to watch closely, as there could be requests to swap positions, with other vacant ministries such as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment also offering attractive opportunities.
Another position to keep an eye on is the Minister of Defence. The name of Thammanat is steadily rising as one of the top contenders for the post.
Regarding the Palang Pracharath Party, which has regained momentum, it is believed that Gen Prawit Wongsuwan is also eyeing the Ministry of Defence. Attention should also be given to key figures in the party who remain loyal to Prawit, including Santi Prompat, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, and one of Prawit's favourite protégés, Treenuch Thienthong. All of them stand a strong chance of securing ministerial roles in this round.
Another key figure to watch is Suchart Chomklin, the leader of the 16 MPs from the United Thai Nation Party, who has flipped sides and now has a shot at securing a ministerial post. Attention should also be given to former Police Chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, who has recently been involved with this group of MPs and major business figures. The question is whether he will seize an unexpected opportunity to become a minister this time, depending on the support from his backers.
The "defector" MPs from Pheu Thai, led by Sakda Wichiansilp, MP from Kanchanaburi, are also expected to be rewarded for their switch, serving as a signal to other remaining Pheu Thai MPs that leaving the "Red Leader" to support the "Blue Leader" may well be worth the risk.
Similarly, defectors from the Democratic Party are also likely to secure positions in the new government.
The identity of the new cabinet ministers will become clearer once the vote for Anutin as Prime Minister is concluded. With the special mission awaiting the interim government ahead, this period could be more crucial than anything seen in politics so far.
The short-lived coalition government, set to last just four months, could still make a significant impact, providing enough time to build momentum for the next election. Certainly, this is a more favourable outcome than being in opposition.