Anutin 1 Cabinet distributes ministerial posts to ‘minority parties

Another crucial role is the Ministry of Energy, which is closely tied to Anutin’s connections with major business interests, likely paving the way for the return, whether large or small.

The crucial Ministry of Interior has been widely discussed, with many speculating that Thammanat Prompao, the leader of the Klatham Party, has already reserved the position. However, there are suggestions that the Department of Lands might be allocated to Bhumjaithai, with a deputy minister for the Interior being appointed to handle critical issues such as the land at Khao Kradong.

Additionally, there is a possibility that one of the strategies to challenge Thaksin Shinawatra might involve the controversial Alpine Golf Course land case.

As for the key allocation for the Klatham Party, it is expected that the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives will remain unchanged. However, the Ministry of Education is one to watch closely, as there could be requests to swap positions, with other vacant ministries such as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment also offering attractive opportunities.

Another position to keep an eye on is the Minister of Defence. The name of Thammanat is steadily rising as one of the top contenders for the post.

Regarding the Palang Pracharath Party, which has regained momentum, it is believed that Gen Prawit Wongsuwan is also eyeing the Ministry of Defence. Attention should also be given to key figures in the party who remain loyal to Prawit, including Santi Prompat, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, and one of Prawit's favourite protégés, Treenuch Thienthong. All of them stand a strong chance of securing ministerial roles in this round.

Another key figure to watch is Suchart Chomklin, the leader of the 16 MPs from the United Thai Nation Party, who has flipped sides and now has a shot at securing a ministerial post. Attention should also be given to former Police Chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, who has recently been involved with this group of MPs and major business figures. The question is whether he will seize an unexpected opportunity to become a minister this time, depending on the support from his backers.

The "defector" MPs from Pheu Thai, led by Sakda Wichiansilp, MP from Kanchanaburi, are also expected to be rewarded for their switch, serving as a signal to other remaining Pheu Thai MPs that leaving the "Red Leader" to support the "Blue Leader" may well be worth the risk.

Similarly, defectors from the Democratic Party are also likely to secure positions in the new government.

The identity of the new cabinet ministers will become clearer once the vote for Anutin as Prime Minister is concluded. With the special mission awaiting the interim government ahead, this period could be more crucial than anything seen in politics so far.

The short-lived coalition government, set to last just four months, could still make a significant impact, providing enough time to build momentum for the next election. Certainly, this is a more favourable outcome than being in opposition.

