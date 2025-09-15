In Thailand’s rural heartland, former Thaksin loyalists count cost of nation’s ‘lost decades’

“You can never have a government that can move the economy forward because it doesn’t last that long.”

After years of economic underperformance, Thailand now finds itself confronting ageing demographics, stubbornly high household debt, and tougher competition for foreign investment and exports from fast-growing regional rivals such as Vietnam.

Thailand’s economy grew 2.4 per cent in 2024 and is expected to slow to 1.8 per cent growth in 2025, according to a downgraded forecast by the World Bank in July, citing slowing global demand and the impact of US tariffs on its exports. The bank also warned of long-term challenges to the economy, including a shrinking workforce due to Thailand’s ageing population and a shortage of skilled digital workers.

More than 40 per cent of households live on insufficient income, according to the country’s National Statistics Office.

Trinh Nguyen, senior economist covering emerging Asia at Natixis, said: “Because incomes haven’t risen, people have taken on debt, particularly in the rural areas. So you have a situation where household debt has become bigger, and you have an ageing population.”

Thailand’s estimated gross domestic product growth of 1.8 per cent for 2025 compares with an average of 5.4 per cent between 2000 and 2006, and 3.1 per cent during 2012 to 2018, according to Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), which ranked Thailand’s post-Covid-19 economic recovery at 162 out of 189 economies in 2024.

SCB warned that Thailand’s economy risks entering a Japanese-style economic stagnation extending until 2050 if a prolonged period of low growth damages Thai people’s confidence to spend.

In Khon Kaen and Udon Thani, a constant refrain from villagers is how they feel it is now harder to make ends meet than when Thaksin was prime minister. A sharp rise in the cost of living and farming expenses has not been defrayed by a corresponding increase in wages or crop prices, they told The Straits Times.

“The reason why the farmers here are still poor is because every year, they have very high production costs,” said Arunee Duangphrom, a rights advocate for workers employed in Thailand’s informal labour sector in Khon Kaen. “They have to invest in fertiliser, pesticides and hire working hands for harvesting.”

Surat, the shopkeeper in Khon Kaen, said business at his modest convenience shop has been markedly slow as his customers have tightened their belts. He has taken to setting up a small stall selling fishballs and sausage skewers in front of his shop in the hopes of supplementing his income.

“Twenty to 30 years ago, it was much easier to earn money,” he said. “Now, the poor have been left behind, unable to earn enough money for day-to-day living.”

Wiroj Saraban, the owner of an electronics repair shop in Khon Kaen, said some customers who had dropped off their televisions or radios are taking as long as a month to pick them up after repair due to being unable to pay.

Wiroj said Thaksin had enjoyed enduring popularity in his community, like in many other villages in the area, thanks to his introduction of universal healthcare in 2002, which drastically brought down the cost of hospital and doctor visits. He also said many houses in his village could be built thanks to a low-income housing scheme Thaksin introduced in 2004.

“Even while Thaksin was in exile, the people here remained loyal to him,” he said.

Many villagers, however, have been disillusioned by the more recent years of economic stagnation, broken promises and a reversion to Bangkok-centric policymaking, with many citing an aborted digital wallet scheme, aimed at stimulating spending, and the prioritisation of pushing through a Bill to approve a major casino and entertainment complex in the capital, which has also been shelved under Anutin, the new prime minister.

“I voted for the Pheu Thai government to work for the people, but when they had power again, they no longer cared any more,” said a coriander farmer in Udon Thani who gave her name only as Dee.

Another major recurring through line is concern over a lack of action on a major scourge of methamphetamine and addiction to other drugs affecting village youth, exacerbated by the lack of job prospects.

For that reason, villagers said they were disappointed that the Pheu Thai party entered into a coalition to form a government with the pro-cannabis Bhumjaithai Party in 2023, and were unlikely to vote for Anutin at the next election.

Wiroj, 62, said previous governments had not done enough to create employment opportunities outside Bangkok and some industrial hubs in the country’s east, forcing many young people in the north-east to leave in search of better-paying jobs.

He said many in Khon Kaen, especially younger voters, are likely to switch their vote to the progressive People’s Party after it made significant inroads at the last election.

But Wiroj and other older red shirts said they find the party too radical, and that its relative inexperience means that it would find it even harder than Pheu Thai to govern with the likely strong interference of conservative establishment forces.

Indeed, Pheu Thai came to power after the May 2023 General Election only by entering a grand compromise with the conservative establishment parties to form a governing coalition to keep Thailand’s youth-led progressive movement out of power.

Many disillusioned younger Thais threw their support behind what was then the Future Forward Party, which was openly calling for wide-ranging reforms. The party was dissolved by court order in February 2020, sparking anti-government protests that expanded to calls for changes to royal defamation laws and the Constitution.

A newly formed successor, the Move Forward party, won the most seats at the 2023 election but was unable to form a government, and the movement is now in its third incarnation as the People’s Party after Move Forward was also dissolved by the Constitutional Court in 2024.

Chulalongkorn University’s Thitinan said the most recent ouster of the Shinawatras is merely the latest in a recurrent pattern of military coups and judicial interventions, demonstrating that the old guard behind the conservative establishment will not relinquish power easily.

“I think, some years ago, I would have said the situation was disheartening, depressing. Now, I’m saying (it’s) disgusting – disgusting because people who are doing this, they don’t care about the country, and the pattern is clear,” Thitinan said.

“The conservative royalist establishment has been putting down present challenges at Thailand’s expense without much care.”

The Straits Times

Asia News Network