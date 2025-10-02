Pheu Thai plots payback, targets Anutin over ethics violation

Pheu Thai’s effort to retaliate against the Bhumjaithai Party through the Constitutional Court by seeking an ethics probe into Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has not disappeared, but remains stalled.

The party had earlier prepared to file a petition against Anutin and Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, over their political memorandum of agreement (MOA). The pact between the People’s Party and Bhumjaithai was viewed by critics as potentially undermining the constitutional monarchy by allowing external interference in exchange for political benefits.

Although Pheu Thai MPs filed a petition with House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on September 5, they quickly withdrew it within days. Wisut Chainaroon, chief government whip from Pheu Thai, later explained that the petition was withdrawn for the party’s legal team to review the matter thoroughly and for the issue to be debated and endorsed by a party MPs’ meeting.

Nearly a month later, however, the legal team has yet to return the case for consideration by the party assembly.

Wisut said the case is still with the party’s legal team, headed by Chusak Sirinil. Once the team concludes, it must be presented to a party MPs’ meeting for endorsement. If the meeting approves, MPs will sign the petition for submission to the House Speaker, who would then forward it to the Constitutional Court.

The nearly month-long delay, he explained, was partly due to political timing. Pheu Thai has been waiting to see the final line-up of the new Cabinet, preparing for the government’s policy statement debate in Parliament, and monitoring the upcoming constitutional amendment motions.