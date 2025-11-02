People’s Party vows to build on Isaan support, eyes top spot for PM candidate

Sirikanya Tansakun, deputy leader and party-list MP of the People’s Party, said on Sunday (November 2) that the latest Nida Poll showing strong support for her party in the Northeast will serve as both motivation and guidance to further improve its internal operations and connect more closely with voters.
The Nida Poll released earlier this week found the People’s Party leading political preferences in the Isaan region, though its leader, Natthaphong Rueangpanyawut, ranked third among potential prime ministerial candidates.
Asked whether this reflected People’s Party support for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Sirikanya said various factors influenced the poll results but noted that there was still time before the next election for the party to adjust its campaign and strategy. “We aim to move our leader, Mr Natthaphong, to the top spot,” she said.
Addressing criticism that the People’s Party has focused its scrutiny on coalition partners while sparing the Bhumjaithai Party, Sirikanya rejected the claim. She said the party had consistently called on Prime Minister Anutin, in his capacity as head of government, to tackle issues related to grey money and money laundering. “We have never practised selective scrutiny. We will continue to investigate all parties equally whenever credible information arises,” she added.
On whether the party plans to file a no-confidence motion in the next parliamentary session, Sirikanya said data collection was ongoing. “We’re gathering information on an individual basis during the recess. Once complete, we’ll decide whether to proceed with the motion,” she explained.
Sirikanya also congratulated the Pheu Thai Party on appointing its new leader, saying the move signalled the start of a new political contest ahead of a potential March 2026 election, should Parliament be dissolved under the current political arrangement. She viewed Pheu Thai’s goal of winning 200 seats as achievable, but reaffirmed the People’s Party’s ambition to secure at least 250 seats.
Commenting on the campaign slogan “With us, no grey,” Sirikanya said it was an early phase of a broader campaign that would expand into multiple policy messages, including improving quality of life, boosting the economy, and creating a sustainable future for all generations.
“The strong public response to ‘With us, no grey’ shows that people care deeply about corruption, money laundering, and grey capital. Our party is determined to tackle these problems decisively once we lead the government,” she said.
She added that the party’s candidate selection process was nearly complete in most constituencies, while the party-list selection remained underway.