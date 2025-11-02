People’s Party vows to build on Isaan support, eyes top spot for PM candidate

Sirikanya Tansakun, deputy leader and party-list MP of the People’s Party, said on Sunday (November 2) that the latest Nida Poll showing strong support for her party in the Northeast will serve as both motivation and guidance to further improve its internal operations and connect more closely with voters.

The Nida Poll released earlier this week found the People’s Party leading political preferences in the Isaan region, though its leader, Natthaphong Rueangpanyawut, ranked third among potential prime ministerial candidates.

Asked whether this reflected People’s Party support for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Sirikanya said various factors influenced the poll results but noted that there was still time before the next election for the party to adjust its campaign and strategy. “We aim to move our leader, Mr Natthaphong, to the top spot,” she said.