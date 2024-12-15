Sirikanya warns govt of economic woes next year

Sirikanya said economic woes would worsen mainly because of intensified trade wars after US president-elect Donald Trump takes office early next year. She said that not until Trump formally takes office will Thailand know how much it will be affected by the new US government’s trade-barrier policies.

She said Trump has vowed to raise import duty on goods from China, Mexico and Canada to 60% and from other countries to 10-20%. Sirikanya said that although the US government might not raise import duty as much as threatened, it would still do so to some extent.

As a result, she said, the Thai commerce minister should negotiate for import-duty exemption or reduction when he makes an official visit to the US in February.

She noted that although a US-China trade war could prompt Chinese manufacturers to move their bases to Thailand, the US government will still target the Chinese firms in Thailand, as happened to Chinese manufacturers of solar panels that were still facing a 22% tariff after they moved their bases to Thailand.

Sirikanya said tourism would not help much to boost the economy next year because tourism was expected to slow down now that the number of foreign tourists is already near the pre-Covid level.

She explained that before the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign tourists numbered about 39 million a year, and 2024 would already return to 35 million foreign arrivals.

Sirikanya added that private consumption would not help the economy much next year either.

She said that in 2024, private consumption expanded by 7% in the first quarter and gradually dropped throughout the year. Next year, consumption would expand by 3-4%, so it would not help much to revive the economy.

