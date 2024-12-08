Kritchanya triumphs in playoff to secure double titles at 4th JAT-NB3 Elite Series

The 16-year-old from Chonburi delivered a stellar performance, outplaying her close rival after both finished tied at 3-over-par 219 in regulation play at the par-72 layout. Kritchanya carded a final-round 76, while Pimpakorn posted a 73.
“To be honest, I didn’t expect anything before that birdie,” Kritchanya said in a post-round interview. “I just checked the slope and the lie and went for my shot. It was a good recovery as I hardly hit the greens in the regular round.”
With this triumph, Kritchanya will shift her focus to a bigger stage as she aims to gain a wildcard entry into the LPGA Thailand next year.
In the Boys’ A Class, Panot Sukanant from Bangkok claimed a wire-to-wire victory, shooting a final-round 74 to finish at 1-under-par 215. He outpaced Trevor Cunningham by seven strokes, as Cunningham settled for his third runner-up finish on the tour with a final-round 75 and a total of 222. Panot also secured the Open title, defeating Nutpob Luengcharoenwatana by four shots.
“Overall, it wasn’t a steady round for me as I made many mistakes, especially on three straight holes from 7-9. Luckily, I still managed to fight back and win in the end,” said Panot, who is gearing up to compete for a spot on the national team in Khon Kaen.
Nutpob, however, took home the Boys’ B Class championship, with a final-round 74 and an overall score of 3-over-par 219. He narrowly beat Circuit 2 winner Jessada Chuangprayoon, who finished one shot behind with a total of 220 after a 75.
In the Girls’ B Class, Thanyanate Bhummabhuti captured her third JAT-NB3 Elite Series title, firing a 74 for a total score of 15-over-par 231. Thanyanate, who dominated the opening two series, carded three birdies against five bogeys in the final round. Natcherey Khunapasut finished second, seven shots behind, with a final-round 79 and a total of 238.
The Class C events, contested over 36 holes, saw Asakorn Hattabodee take the Boys’ title with a final-round 78 and a total of 15-over-par 159, two strokes ahead of Suwijak Prasitwanakul. Nonlaphan Khamkoet claimed the Girls’ crown, shooting a 76 to finish at 5-over-par 149. Siriyamas Thummarattanadee and Thammikar Hungchangsith shared second place with matching scores of 164.
Sanctioned by Trust Golf, the Junior Asian Tour (JAT), and Notah Begay III (NB3), the tournament showcases junior golfers in primary age divisions: Class A (15-18 years) and Class B (13-14 years), competing over 54 holes for Open Class rankings, while Class C (10-12 years) competes over 36 holes. Their performances count toward the JAT Order of Merit, the Junior Golf Scoreboard, and World Junior Rankings.
The event is part of a seven-tournament series leading up to the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship, offering participants a pathway to the NB3 World Championship in the US, scheduled for November 2025.
The JAT-NB3 Elite Series will return in March 2025 at Rayong Green Valley Country Club.