Kritchanya triumphs in playoff to secure double titles at 4th JAT-NB3 Elite Series

The 16-year-old from Chonburi delivered a stellar performance, outplaying her close rival after both finished tied at 3-over-par 219 in regulation play at the par-72 layout. Kritchanya carded a final-round 76, while Pimpakorn posted a 73.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect anything before that birdie,” Kritchanya said in a post-round interview. “I just checked the slope and the lie and went for my shot. It was a good recovery as I hardly hit the greens in the regular round.”

With this triumph, Kritchanya will shift her focus to a bigger stage as she aims to gain a wildcard entry into the LPGA Thailand next year.

In the Boys’ A Class, Panot Sukanant from Bangkok claimed a wire-to-wire victory, shooting a final-round 74 to finish at 1-under-par 215. He outpaced Trevor Cunningham by seven strokes, as Cunningham settled for his third runner-up finish on the tour with a final-round 75 and a total of 222. Panot also secured the Open title, defeating Nutpob Luengcharoenwatana by four shots.