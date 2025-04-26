Korea’s Sung wins ANNIKA Asia; Thai Namo heads to US

Sung, who led the tournament from the opening round, held her nerve on the final day despite a bogey on the par-3 17th—her first of the week. A tee shot into the bunker forced her to settle for a two-putt, but four birdies on holes 5, 9, 16, and 18 kept her comfortably ahead of the field.
“My hard work and dedication truly paid off. I’m grateful to my coach for the guidance and for helping me stay mentally strong. A big thank you to Annika, all the sponsors, and Blue Canyon Country Club. Now, I’ll start preparing for the tournament in the US, and I hope to deliver another strong performance there,” said Sung, who secured the title and a place in the prestigious Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational 2026 to be held in the United States this coming January.
Thailand’s top performer was 17-year-old Namo Luangnitikul, who fired a strong final round to secure solo second at 9-under-par 207.
Despite an early stumble with back-to-back bogeys on holes 4 and 5, she bounced back brilliantly with an eagle on the par-5 9th after a perfect approach from the fairway.
On the back nine, she added birdies at 13, 14, and 18. Her highlight came on the challenging 17th, where she saved par with a stunning chip after overshooting the green.
“I’m happy to finish in second place. Although I had a bit of a rough start today, I’m glad it ended well. After this tournament, I feel much more confident. Thank you to all the supporters,” Namo said.
Tied for third at 6-under-par 210 were Ahyeon You (17) and Sumin Hong (18) of South Korea, both earning spots in the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational alongside Sung and Namo.
China’s Zheng Yaoyun and Singapore’s Sydney Ng shared fifth place at even-par 216. Meanwhile, Sarisa Pojanalai (Thailand), Lee Sieun (Korea), Ionna Muir (Australia), and Japan’s Amiri Kataoka and Rino Sato tied for seventh at 1-over-par 217.
The tournament, held over three rounds (54 holes) in stroke play format, was hosted for the first time in Thailand through a partnership between the ANNIKA Foundation and Blue Canyon Country Club. It forms part of the ANNIKA global series, aimed at developing young female golf talent.
This year’s event was supported by the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Rolex, Mastercard, Chang Mineral Water, SParms, Adidas Golf, and Le Meridien Mai Khao Beach Resort. The top three players (including ties) earned invitations to the ANNIKA Invitational in the US, with each receiving USD 900 (approx. THB 30,150) in travel support from the foundation.
Adding to the excitement, golf legend and ANNIKA Foundation founder Annika Sörenstam was on-site for the final round, offering live commentary for the first time in the tournament's history. Sörenstam, who has previously analysed major golf events, also joined in the award presentation alongside Mr Praphant Asav-aree, Chairman of Blue Canyon Country Club, and Mr Surapol Utintu, Executive Vice President of Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd., under the Chang brand.
The event concluded with cheers and congratulations as four young stars booked their place on the international stage, ready to represent Asia in one of the world’s most prestigious junior golf tournaments.