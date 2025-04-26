Korea’s Sung wins ANNIKA Asia; Thai Namo heads to US

Thailand’s top performer was 17-year-old Namo Luangnitikul, who fired a strong final round to secure solo second at 9-under-par 207.

Despite an early stumble with back-to-back bogeys on holes 4 and 5, she bounced back brilliantly with an eagle on the par-5 9th after a perfect approach from the fairway.

On the back nine, she added birdies at 13, 14, and 18. Her highlight came on the challenging 17th, where she saved par with a stunning chip after overshooting the green.

“I’m happy to finish in second place. Although I had a bit of a rough start today, I’m glad it ended well. After this tournament, I feel much more confident. Thank you to all the supporters,” Namo said.

Tied for third at 6-under-par 210 were Ahyeon You (17) and Sumin Hong (18) of South Korea, both earning spots in the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational alongside Sung and Namo.