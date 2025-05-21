Leowatt claims Pro Crown as teen phenom put steals spotlight in TrustGolf Mixed One-Day Tour 3 & 4

The event served as a crucial stepping stone toward the prestigious “Asian Mixed Thailand Series 2025,” which will be staged in July and August at Lake View Resort & Golf Club, Phetchaburi, with a combined prize purse of 5 million baht.
Rising star Leowatt Sriphatkul delivered a flawless display on Monday, firing a superb 7-under-par 65 to clinch the professional title in Event 3. His round featured five birdies and a highlight-reel eagle on the par-4 5th hole, where he holed out his second shot with a sharp chip-in. The 30,000-baht winner booked his place in the Asian Mixed Thailand Series Event 1, set for July 24–27 in Cha-Am.
The third leg also saw 16-year-old amateur standout Put Nugooludompanit card an impressive 6-under-par 66 to top the amateur leaderboard. Despite heavy rain causing a midday suspension of play from 12:30 to 14:00, Put kept his composure and made a strong closing stretch to punch his ticket to the Asian Mixed series.
Returning to the course the next day, Put proved he was no one-day wonder. The young talent backed up his earlier round with another brilliant 6-under-par 66—this time bogey-free, marked by six birdies—to claim the amateur crown in Event 4. His back-to-back consistency stood out as the best amateur performance across both days.
In the professional category, Pattarapon Lostapornpipit shot a steady 5-under-par 67 to capture the win and earn his spot in the Asian Mixed Thailand Series Event 2, which is scheduled for August 14–17 at Lake View.
The TrustGolf Mixed One-Day Tour has been a breeding ground for up-and-coming talent, providing both professionals and amateurs—men and women—the rare opportunity to compete side by side on the same course. With nine events on the calendar, players are battling not just for prize money but also for coveted spots in the co-sanctioned TrustGolf Asian Mixed Thailand Series 2025, which partners with both the Taiwan PGA and Taiwan LPGA.
With Thailand’s golf scene growing rapidly, this platform has given rising players a golden pathway toward elite-level competition. For many, it’s a chance to test their game, gain exposure, and transition into full-time professional golf.
The fifth leg of the TrustGolf Mixed One-Day Tour – Road to TrustGolf Asian Mixed 2025, offering a 300,000-baht prize purse, will tee off on May 26 at the same Lotus Valley venue, with more stars expected to emerge in this hotly contested qualifying series.
To maintain fairness and provide a platform for rising talent, TrustGolf has outlined eligibility restrictions. Players with significant professional achievements between 2023 and 2025 are not allowed to compete in the Mixed One-Day Tour, including:
Thailand PGA Order of Merit winners (2023–2025)
Thailand PGA Tour champions (2023–2025)
ADT and Asian Tour event winners (2023–2024)
Winners on the All Thailand Golf Tour (2023–2025)
Top 40 and ties on the Asian Tour Final Order of Merit (2023–2025)
Top 40 and ties on the Asian Development Tour (2023–2025)
Top 40 and ties on the Thailand PGA Order of Merit 2024
Top 20 and ties on the Thailand PGA Tour Re-Rank (2024–2025)
Top 10 and ties on the Thailand Development Tour (2024–2025) and Re-Rank (2025)
Top 5 and ties on the Thailand Champions Tour (2024–2025)
Top 40 and ties on the LPGA Re-Rank (2025)
Top 5 and ties on the Thai LPGA Tour (2024–2025)