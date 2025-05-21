Leowatt claims Pro Crown as teen phenom put steals spotlight in TrustGolf Mixed One-Day Tour 3 & 4

The event served as a crucial stepping stone toward the prestigious “Asian Mixed Thailand Series 2025,” which will be staged in July and August at Lake View Resort & Golf Club, Phetchaburi, with a combined prize purse of 5 million baht.

Rising star Leowatt Sriphatkul delivered a flawless display on Monday, firing a superb 7-under-par 65 to clinch the professional title in Event 3. His round featured five birdies and a highlight-reel eagle on the par-4 5th hole, where he holed out his second shot with a sharp chip-in. The 30,000-baht winner booked his place in the Asian Mixed Thailand Series Event 1, set for July 24–27 in Cha-Am.

The third leg also saw 16-year-old amateur standout Put Nugooludompanit card an impressive 6-under-par 66 to top the amateur leaderboard. Despite heavy rain causing a midday suspension of play from 12:30 to 14:00, Put kept his composure and made a strong closing stretch to punch his ticket to the Asian Mixed series.