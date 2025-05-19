Back-to-Back battles set as TrustGolf Mixed One-Day Tour returns for circuits 3 and 4 at Lotus Valley

Organised by TrustGolf, Thailand’s leading golf performance centre equipped with cutting-edge global technology, the tour is offering a 300,000-baht prize purse per event. The 18-hole stroke play format will see the top 40 finishers receive prize money, while each event will crown two champions—one professional and one amateur—who will secure their place in the major Asian Mixed Series this July and August.

Each event serves as a qualifier for the TrustGolf Asian Mixed Series Thailand 2025, which features three marquee tournaments, each offering 5 million baht in prize money, to be held at Lake View Resort & Golf Club in Cha-Am, Phetchaburi.

Prin Singhanat, the founder of TrustGolf, emphasised that the One-Day Tour was created to support aspiring golfers by giving them a platform to compete on equal footing, regardless of status or gender. The initiative includes a total of nine one-day events, all taking place at Lotus Valley.