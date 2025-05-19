Back-to-Back battles set as TrustGolf Mixed One-Day Tour returns for circuits 3 and 4 at Lotus Valley

Organised by TrustGolf, Thailand’s leading golf performance centre equipped with cutting-edge global technology, the tour is offering a 300,000-baht prize purse per event. The 18-hole stroke play format will see the top 40 finishers receive prize money, while each event will crown two champions—one professional and one amateur—who will secure their place in the major Asian Mixed Series this July and August.
Each event serves as a qualifier for the TrustGolf Asian Mixed Series Thailand 2025, which features three marquee tournaments, each offering 5 million baht in prize money, to be held at Lake View Resort & Golf Club in Cha-Am, Phetchaburi.
Prin Singhanat, the founder of TrustGolf, emphasised that the One-Day Tour was created to support aspiring golfers by giving them a platform to compete on equal footing, regardless of status or gender. The initiative includes a total of nine one-day events, all taking place at Lotus Valley.
“This series is not just about prize money—it’s about opportunity,” said Prin. “We want to give emerging golfers a pathway to prove themselves and make it to the bigger stage.”
So far, the champions from circuits 1–3 will secure their tickets to TrustGolf Asian Mixed Series 1, scheduled for July 24–27. Winners from circuits 4–6 will qualify for Series 2, taking place August 14–17, while circuits 7–9 will feed into Series 3, also set for August 14–17. All circuits will be contested at Lake View Resort & Golf Club, Cha-Am, Phetchaburi.
To maintain fairness and provide a platform for rising talent, TrustGolf has outlined eligibility restrictions. Players with significant professional achievements between 2023 and 2025 are not allowed to compete in the Mixed One-Day Tour, including:
Thailand PGA Order of Merit winners (2023–2025)
Thailand PGA Tour champions (2023–2025)
ADT and Asian Tour event winners (2023–2024)
Winners on the All Thailand Golf Tour (2023–2025)
Top 40 and ties on the Asian Tour Final Order of Merit (2023–2025)
Top 40 and ties on the Asian Development Tour (2023–2025)
Top 40 and ties on the Thailand PGA Order of Merit 2024
Top 20 and ties on the Thailand PGA Tour Re-Rank (2024–2025)
Top 10 and ties on the Thailand Development Tour (2024–2025) and Re-Rank (2025)
Top 5 and ties on the Thailand Champions Tour (2024–2025)
Top 40 and ties on the LPGA Re-Rank (2025)
Top 5 and ties on the Thai LPGA Tour (2024–2025)
These restrictions ensure that rising stars and less-established players can truly shine in this qualifying series.
Registration for circuits 3–5 is now open, with limited spots available for golfers hoping to seize their shot at the big stage.