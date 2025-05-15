Weerawit edges rivals in chip-off thriller to win TrustGolf One Day Tour opener

Battling through a thunderstorm delay and a dramatic playoff finish, Weerawit outlasted his rivals to claim the 30,000-baht top prize from the overall prize money of 300,000 baht.
The mixed-gender tournament, featuring both professionals and amateurs, was halted for four hours due to severe thunderstorms. When play resumed, the leaderboard came down to a tight three-way tie at 3-under-par 69 between Weerawit, Leowatt Sriphatkul, and Peech Bunnabodee.
With regulation play unable to separate them, the trio entered sudden-death playoff action at holes 1 and 9. Both holes ended in ties, and as daylight faded, the champion was decided via an 80-yard chip-in shootout at the 18th green. Weerawit’s precise pitch nestled just two yards from the hole — enough to edge out his opponents and secure the trophy.
In the amateur division, Krittiya Thanintorndamrongdej rose to the occasion with a 2-under-par 70, clinching the top amateur honours and booking her ticket, alongside Weerawit, to the upcoming TrustGolf Asian Mixed Thailand Series 2025, which tees off this July.
Backed by TrustGolf, the One Day Tour is more than just a competition — it's a stepping stone for emerging talent. The series brings together male and female golfers, professionals and amateurs alike, offering a shared stage to sharpen their skills and earn their way into top-tier regional events.
At stake is qualification for the Asian Mixed Thailand Series 2025, a trio of high-stakes tournaments co-sanctioned by the Taiwan PGA and Taiwan LPGA, each boasting a 5-million-baht purse. The TrustGolf One Day Tour consists of nine events, all held at Lotus Valley, with the top 40 performers in each leg receiving prize money.
Crucially, winners in both the pro and amateur categories will gain entry into one of the three Asian Mixed events:
Match 1 Qualifiers: Winners from Events 1–3 will play July 24–27
Match 2 Qualifiers: Winners from Events 4–6 will play August 14–17
Match 3 Qualifiers: Winners from Events 7–9 will also compete August 14–17
All matches are scheduled to be held at Lake View Resort & Golf Club in Cha-am, Phetchaburi.
Strict Entry Criteria for Competitive Balance
To uphold the developmental spirit of the tour, TrustGolf has outlined strict eligibility rules. The following player categories are not eligible to participate in the One Day Tour:
Thailand PGA Order of Merit champions (2023–2025)
Winners on the Thailand PGA Tour (2023–2025)
Champions on the ADT or Asian Tour (2023–2024)
Winners of All Thailand Golf Tour events (2023–2025)
Top 40 (and ties) on the Asian Tour Final Order of Merit (2023–2025)
Top 40 (and ties) on the Asian Development Tour (2023–2025)
Top 40 (and ties) on the Thailand PGA Order of Merit (2024)
Top 20 (and ties) on the Thai PGA Tour Re-rank list (2024–2025)
Top 10 (and ties) on the Thailand Development Tour (2024–2025, and 2025 re-rank)
Top 5 (and ties) on the Thailand Champions Tour (2024–2025)
Top 40 (and ties) on the LPGA of Taiwan (2025 re-rank)
Top 5 (and ties) on the Thai LPGA Tour (2024–2025)
These exclusions ensure fair play and provide a vital development path for up-and-coming players eager to break through to the regional and international scenes.
The action continues May 15 at Lotus Valley, with the second leg of the One Day Tour offering another shot at glory — and another gateway to the big stage of the Asian Mixed Thailand Series.