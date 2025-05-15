Weerawit edges rivals in chip-off thriller to win TrustGolf One Day Tour opener

Battling through a thunderstorm delay and a dramatic playoff finish, Weerawit outlasted his rivals to claim the 30,000-baht top prize from the overall prize money of 300,000 baht.

The mixed-gender tournament, featuring both professionals and amateurs, was halted for four hours due to severe thunderstorms. When play resumed, the leaderboard came down to a tight three-way tie at 3-under-par 69 between Weerawit, Leowatt Sriphatkul, and Peech Bunnabodee.

With regulation play unable to separate them, the trio entered sudden-death playoff action at holes 1 and 9. Both holes ended in ties, and as daylight faded, the champion was decided via an 80-yard chip-in shootout at the 18th green. Weerawit’s precise pitch nestled just two yards from the hole — enough to edge out his opponents and secure the trophy.

In the amateur division, Krittiya Thanintorndamrongdej rose to the occasion with a 2-under-par 70, clinching the top amateur honours and booking her ticket, alongside Weerawit, to the upcoming TrustGolf Asian Mixed Thailand Series 2025, which tees off this July.