Jeeno Thitikul wins record 5th LPGA title at Mizuho Americas Open

Jeeno surged past the field to finish at 17-under-par 271, breaking both the 54-hole (202) and 72-hole scoring records previously held by world No. 1 Nelly Korda. It was a week of milestones and mastery for the 22-year-old, who also set the 36-hole record (135) en route to becoming the first Thai player to win the Mizuho Americas Open.

“Well, I think when I was a kid wanting to play on the LPGA Tour, I just told my dad, and my dad just told me, winning on the LPGA Tour once—it's good enough,” Jeeno reflected after her win. “I had no idea I’d come this far, for sure. I’m just trying to do my part, improve myself every day. Winning or not... I think the real win that I have is all the people around me.”