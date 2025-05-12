Jeeno Thitikul wins record 5th LPGA title at Mizuho Americas Open

Jeeno surged past the field to finish at 17-under-par 271, breaking both the 54-hole (202) and 72-hole scoring records previously held by world No. 1 Nelly Korda. It was a week of milestones and mastery for the 22-year-old, who also set the 36-hole record (135) en route to becoming the first Thai player to win the Mizuho Americas Open.
“Well, I think when I was a kid wanting to play on the LPGA Tour, I just told my dad, and my dad just told me, winning on the LPGA Tour once—it's good enough,” Jeeno reflected after her win. “I had no idea I’d come this far, for sure. I’m just trying to do my part, improve myself every day. Winning or not... I think the real win that I have is all the people around me.”
Her final-round 69 featured only three birdies, but it was bogey-free—her second flawless round of the week and fourth of the 2025 season. She recorded 23 birdies overall and made just five bogeys, leading the field in birdies while committing the fewest mistakes across the four days. Her consistency was further underlined by her second-best performance in greens in regulation (55/72) and marks her sixth top-10 finish in eight starts this season.
With the win, Jeeno became the 111th player in LPGA Tour history to reach five victories and the first since Ruoning Yin in 2024 to do so. Her triumph also comes in just her eighth start of the 2025 season, during which she has yet to miss a cut and hasn’t finished worse than T24.
She now leads the Race to the CME Globe and moves into 25th on the LPGA Career Money List, surpassing the $10.9 million mark in official earnings.
France’s Celine Boutier finished runner-up—her fifth career second-place finish—following a total score of 13-under-par 275. Boutier delivered a strong statistical week with 21 birdies, 56 greens in regulation, and 51 of 56 fairways hit. Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and the USA’s Andrea Lee shared third, each with a 276. Ciganda notched her best finish since the 2024 Ford Championship and her third top-10 result of the season.
As for Jeeno, this latest win adds to her fast-rising legacy. Not only is she the first Thai winner on Tour this season, but she also becomes the second Thai player, after Ariya Jutanugarn, to claim five LPGA titles.
Jeeno’s rise continues, and with the Race to the CME Globe now in her control, it’s safe to say she’s not just playing for records—she’s rewriting them.