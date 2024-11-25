Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul wins CME Group Tour Championship

As the tension peaked, Yin extended her lead to two strokes with a birdie on the par-3 16th hole. Facing a daunting challenge, Atthaya delivered a stunning eagle on the par-5 17th, tying Yin at 21-under. The final hole would determine the champion.

Her approach shot on the 18th set her up for a five-foot birdie putt, while Yin missed her long birdie attempt, settling for par. Calm under pressure, she sank her putt, sealing her victory at 22-under and etching her name into the LPGA history books.

“I don’t know what happened to me on 17 and 18,” Atthaya said. “Having an eagle was more than I could ask for, and making the birdie putt on 18 was just incredible. All the hard work has finally paid off.”

Atthaya’s triumph caps off a remarkable season. She became the first Thai player to win the CME Group Tour Championship since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2017 and is now second only to Ariya in career LPGA wins among Thai players. Her victory marked the sixth LPGA title for a Thai player this season, joining Moriya Jutanugarn, Jasmine Suwannapura, Patty Tavatanakit, and Chanettee Wannasaen as champions.

The $4 million prize also propelled Atthaya past the $6 million mark in official earnings for the season, shattering Lorena Ochoa’s single-season earnings record by over $1.6 million.