Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul wins CME Group Tour Championship

In a dramatic showdown at Tiburón Golf Club on Sunday, Thailand’s Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul clinched the CME Group Tour Championship, claiming her fourth career LPGA Tour victory and taking home a record-breaking $4 million winner’s check, the largest prize in women’s golf history.
Atthaya, 21, started the final round tied for the lead at 15-under with Angel Yin and quickly asserted herself with a birdie on the par-5 1st hole to take a one-shot lead. A birdie on the 3rd hole pushed her to 17-under, but a bogey on the 4th trimmed her lead back to a single stroke.
The back-and-forth battle intensified as Yin clawed her way to tie Atthaya multiple times. Yin surged ahead with birdies on the 10th and 12th holes, establishing a two-stroke lead at 19-under. Atthaya responded with a clutch birdie on the 13th and kept pace with another birdie on the par-5 14th, trailing Yin by one at 20-under.
As the tension peaked, Yin extended her lead to two strokes with a birdie on the par-3 16th hole. Facing a daunting challenge, Atthaya delivered a stunning eagle on the par-5 17th, tying Yin at 21-under. The final hole would determine the champion.
Her approach shot on the 18th set her up for a five-foot birdie putt, while Yin missed her long birdie attempt, settling for par. Calm under pressure, she sank her putt, sealing her victory at 22-under and etching her name into the LPGA history books.
“I don’t know what happened to me on 17 and 18,” Atthaya said. “Having an eagle was more than I could ask for, and making the birdie putt on 18 was just incredible. All the hard work has finally paid off.”
Atthaya’s triumph caps off a remarkable season. She became the first Thai player to win the CME Group Tour Championship since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2017 and is now second only to Ariya in career LPGA wins among Thai players. Her victory marked the sixth LPGA title for a Thai player this season, joining Moriya Jutanugarn, Jasmine Suwannapura, Patty Tavatanakit, and Chanettee Wannasaen as champions.
The $4 million prize also propelled Atthaya past the $6 million mark in official earnings for the season, shattering Lorena Ochoa’s single-season earnings record by over $1.6 million.
Earlier in the week, Atthaya had already secured the Aon Risk Reward Challenge title and its $1 million prize, making her total earnings for the event a staggering $5 million.
“We’re not here just for the prize money,” she emphasised. “We’re here to grow the game of golf.”
Yin, 26, finished as the runner-up, earning a $1 million prize. Despite falling short, she praised her performance, saying, “I’ve learned to believe in myself, and this week showed me what I’m capable of.”
Two-time CME Group Tour Championship winner Lydia Ko carded a final-round 63 to secure third place at 17-under, while Yin took fourth with a 68 to finish at 16-under.
Japan’s Ayaka Furue became the first Japanese player to win the Vare Trophy for the season’s lowest scoring average, while Mao Saigo claimed the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award.
With her victory, Atthaya also secured the 2024 Money Title and the Race to the CME Globe championship, cementing her place as one of the most dominant players of the season.
Atthaya’s victory not only elevates her career but also highlights the growing global presence of Thai golfers on the LPGA Tour. As she celebrated with her team, Atthaya reflected on the journey that brought her to this historic moment.
“This is for everyone who believed in me,” she said. “It’s a dream come true.”