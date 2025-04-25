Annika Sörenstam backs rising stars as Sung leads at ANNIKA Asia

Sung, 18, delivered another solid performance to remain bogey-free and take the outright lead at 8-under-par 136 after two rounds of the 54-hole stroke play event, held under wet and windy conditions. She carded four birdies for a 4-under-par 68, and despite a two-hour suspension due to a midday downpour, the composed Korean stayed in control to carry a two-shot advantage into the final round.

"With the rain, playing smart and avoiding mistakes was important. I focused on my game and stayed calm," said Sung, who remains the only player without a bogey. "I was excited to see Annika Sörenstam at the final hole. It gave me extra motivation. I’ll stick to my safe approach again in the final round.”

Sörenstam, the former World No. 1, made a special appearance at the course, lending her support and inspiring the young talents as she followed the action and cheered on the next generation of stars. Among those rising to the occasion was Thailand’s Namo Luangnitikul, who continued her steady play with five birdies at holes 2, 7, 11, 13, and 18. A lone bogey on hole 5, caused by a three-putt, resulted in a round of 4-under-par 68 for a two-day total of 6-under-par 138.