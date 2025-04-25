Annika Sörenstam backs rising stars as Sung leads at ANNIKA Asia

Sung, 18, delivered another solid performance to remain bogey-free and take the outright lead at 8-under-par 136 after two rounds of the 54-hole stroke play event, held under wet and windy conditions. She carded four birdies for a 4-under-par 68, and despite a two-hour suspension due to a midday downpour, the composed Korean stayed in control to carry a two-shot advantage into the final round.
"With the rain, playing smart and avoiding mistakes was important. I focused on my game and stayed calm," said Sung, who remains the only player without a bogey. "I was excited to see Annika Sörenstam at the final hole. It gave me extra motivation. I’ll stick to my safe approach again in the final round.”
Sörenstam, the former World No. 1, made a special appearance at the course, lending her support and inspiring the young talents as she followed the action and cheered on the next generation of stars. Among those rising to the occasion was Thailand’s Namo Luangnitikul, who continued her steady play with five birdies at holes 2, 7, 11, 13, and 18. A lone bogey on hole 5, caused by a three-putt, resulted in a round of 4-under-par 68 for a two-day total of 6-under-par 138.
"I'm pleased with how I played — it felt just as solid as the first day," said the Thai contender. "Being in this position reflects the good planning between my coach and me. I hope to stay consistent and enjoy the final round. The weather has been tough, but I’m aiming to stay relaxed and maybe bring home a win for Thailand.”
Sumin Hong of South Korea made the biggest early move of the day with eight birdies in her round. However, a stumble in the final two holes — including a double bogey at the par-3 17th after hitting into the water, and a three-putt bogey on 18 — saw her finish at 5-under-par 67, for a total score of 5-under 139, placing her third. Hong’s aggressive play earned her the “Most Birdies of the Day” award, receiving a premium golf umbrella from Le Born.
Fellow Korean Ayeon Yoo sits in fourth at 4-under-par 140, while two-time Black Mountain Asian Junior Masters champion Rino Sato of Japan holds fifth place at 3-under-par 141. Just one shot back at 2-under-par 142 were Sydnie Ng of Singapore and Ionna Muir of Australia.
Other notable Thai performances include Waraporn Wimonwan and Angel Thong-oram, tied for 11th at even-par 144, Sarisa Pojanalai tied for 20th at 4-over-par 148, and Phalinee Wimoonchat in 23rd at 5-over-par 149.
The tournament, supported by Blue Canyon Country Club Phuket, the ANNIKA Foundation, Rolex, The R&A, Mastercard, World Amateur Golf Ranking, Chang beverages, SParms, Adidas Golf, and Le Méridien Mai Khao, is a 54-hole stroke play competition that follows The R&A’s official rules and contributes WAGR ranking points.
The top three finishers will earn invitations to the prestigious Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational 2026, scheduled for January next year. The ANNIKA Foundation will also sponsor each of the three qualifiers with a USD 900 (approx. 30,150 THB) travel grant.
Friday’s final round will tee off from holes 1 and 10, with the first group starting at 7:30 a.m. and the final group at 8:50 a.m. The event is being broadcast live globally via the tournament’s official Facebook page, Annika Invitational Asia at Blue Canyon Country Club Phuket, and Blue Canyon Country Club Phuket's YouTube channel, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (April 23–25).
