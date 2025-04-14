Louis and Korrawan seal dual titles at JAT-NB3 Asian Championship

Louis held nerve to deliver a wire-to-wire win in the Boys’ 14-15 division, capping off with an even-par 71 for a total score of nine-under-par 204. His dominant form not only secured him the age-group crown but also earned him the Boys’ Open title by a single stroke over Tristan Jefferson L. Padilla, who competed in the 16-18 category.

"I’m really glad I got to compete in the US. I finished the final round at even par, but it was the most exciting game, especially over the last three holes. I felt nervous, but it all turned out well in the end,” said Louis, who will fly to the US this November along with eight winners from eight categories who earned their berths into the NB3 Junior Golf National Championship.

Filipino Padilla, despite narrowly missing out on the Open title, walked away with the Boys’ 16-18 championship after carding a superb 66. His round featured seven birdies – including four consecutive from the first hole – along with two bogeys, giving him a final total of eight-under-par 205. Jayawardana Dornan followed a stroke behind after a closing 68.