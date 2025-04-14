Louis and Korrawan seal dual titles at JAT-NB3 Asian Championship

Louis held nerve to deliver a wire-to-wire win in the Boys’ 14-15 division, capping off with an even-par 71 for a total score of nine-under-par 204. His dominant form not only secured him the age-group crown but also earned him the Boys’ Open title by a single stroke over Tristan Jefferson L. Padilla, who competed in the 16-18 category.
"I’m really glad I got to compete in the US. I finished the final round at even par, but it was the most exciting game, especially over the last three holes. I felt nervous, but it all turned out well in the end,” said Louis, who will fly to the US this November along with eight winners from eight categories who earned their berths into the NB3 Junior Golf National Championship.
Filipino Padilla, despite narrowly missing out on the Open title, walked away with the Boys’ 16-18 championship after carding a superb 66. His round featured seven birdies – including four consecutive from the first hole – along with two bogeys, giving him a final total of eight-under-par 205. Jayawardana Dornan followed a stroke behind after a closing 68.
On the girls’ side, Korrawan sealed both the Girls’ 16-18 and Open titles after a final-round 71 brought her to even-par 213. Her round included five birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey on the fourth hole. She held off Vichayada Raemmuang by two strokes, with Vichayada settling for second place after a 72 left her at two-over-par 215.
"I’ve competed in all six qualifying events this year and finished runner-up in three of them. That’s why this victory means so much to me—I’ve been waiting for it for a very long time. I’ve gained valuable experience through this series, and I’m truly excited to have earned the opportunity to compete in the US. It’s a major goal of mine and an important step in deepening my understanding and development in the game of golf,” said the 16-year-old Korrawan.
In the Boys’ 14-15 division, Taiwan’s Wang Jui-ching took solo second with a closing 68 and a total of one-over-par 214 — 11 shots behind the runaway winner Louis. Third place went to Nattagorn Bennukul, Korrawan’s younger brother, who finished at 215.
Kankawee Linjongsubongkot claimed the Girls’ 14-15 crown after shooting a 74 for a total of seven-over-par 220, edging out Thanyanate Bhummabhuti by one stroke. Thanyanate closed with a 75 for a 221 total.
In the Boys’ 12-13 category, Patchirawat Rajasanmuang emerged victorious after a 71 gave him a six-over-par 219 total. Troy Buttimer finished second at 243 after an 81 in the final round.
Pasamon Meesavad dominated the Girls’ 12-13 division with a total of 216, finishing nine shots clear of runner-up Sirikarn Vichkovitten. The round was completed later than scheduled due to a suspension caused by lightning concerns.
In the 10-11 category, Asakorn Hattabodee claimed the Boys’ title with a 13-over-par 226, finishing ahead of Tyler Saslow, who carded a total of 256. Anna Ponghathaikul secured the Girls’ title with an impressive total of 211, finishing 12 strokes ahead of Richy Kittiwatthanakul.
The JAT-NB3 Asian Championship is the result of a strategic collaboration between TrustGolf, a premier golf training facility equipped with cutting-edge technology, and NB3, founded by former PGA Tour player Notah Begay III. The international leg of the JAT-NB3 Series features rising junior golf talents from around the world, with 80% of the field comprising top Thai juniors who qualified through Order of Merit points earned across six events. The remaining 20% includes international invitees from 11 countries.
After the 2025 series, the top eight players from the JAT Order of Merit will earn coveted spots to represent Thailand at the NB3 Junior Golf National Championship in the United States this November. The event offers young golfers a world-class competitive platform and valuable exposure to collegiate coaches and future academic opportunities.