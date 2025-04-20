TrustGolf launches Mixed One-Day Tour 2025 as pathway to Asian Mixed Series

The one-day tournaments, open to professionals and amateurs, will be held exclusively at Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao, beginning May 14, 2025. Each event will be contested over 18 holes in a stroke-play format.
Winners in both the professional and amateur divisions from each event will earn the right to compete in one of the three upcoming Asian Mixed Thailand Series 2025 events, which will take place from July to August at Lake View Resort & Golf Club in Cha-am, Phetchaburi. Each of the three main series tournaments will offer Bt 5 million in prize money.
Prin Singhanart, founder of TrustGolf, said the initiative was designed to provide more playing opportunities and help develop the skills of up-and-coming golfers. “Trust Golf recognises the importance of nurturing golfers who are in the development phase—both professionals and amateurs. Providing competitive matches for these golfers is crucial in stimulating the growth of golf in our country. This understanding led to the creation of this tournament.
In addition, Trust Golf is also preparing to host three major professional events under the ‘Trust Golf Asian Mixed Series Thailand 2025,’ each offering a total prize purse of 5 million baht. All events will be held at Lake View Resort & Golf Club in Cha-am District, Phetchaburi Province, with the first tournament scheduled for late July. This presents a great opportunity for players on the One Day Tour to compete in the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Series Thailand. This year, the event is co-sanctioned with the Taiwan PGA Tour and the Taiwan LPGA Tour.”
The One Day Tour features a one-day, 18-hole stroke play format across nine events. Each tournament offers a prize purse of 300,000 baht, with prize money awarded to the top 40 finishers. All events will be held at a single venue—Lotus Valley Golf Resort. The series will tee off with the opening tournament on May 14, 2025.
Winners in both the professional and amateur categories of each One Day Tour event will earn the right to compete in the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Series Thailand 2025, which comprises three events with a prize purse of Bt5 million baht per event. Qualification criteria for the Trust Golf Mixed One Day Tour are as follows:
Winners (professional and amateur) from events 1 to 3 will qualify for Match 1 of the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Series Thailand, scheduled for July 24–27.
Winners from events 4 to 6 will qualify for Match 2, set for August 14–17.
Winners from events 7 to 9 will qualify for Match 3, also scheduled for August 14–17.
As for eligibility restrictions for the One Day Tour, the following athletes are not eligible to participate:
Champions of the Thailand PGA Order of Merit from 2023–2025
Winners of the Thailand PGA Tour from 2023–2025
Winners of the ADT (Asian Development Tour) or Asian Tour from 2023–2025
Winners of All Thailand Golf Tour events from 2023–2025
Top 40 players on the Asian Tour from 2023–2025
Top 40 players on the Asian Development Tour from 2023–2025
Top 40 players on the Thailand PGA Order of Merit from 2023–2025
Top 40 players on the All Thailand Golf Tour Order of Merit from 2023–2025
Top 20 players on the All Thailand Golf Tour from 2023–2025 (Re-Ranked)
Top 20 players on the Thailand PGA Tour from 2023–2025 (Re-Ranked)
Top 20 players on the Thailand Development Tour Order of Merit from 2023–2025
Top 20 players on the Thailand Champions Tour Order of Merit from 2023–2025
Top 10 players on the Thailand Development Tour Order of Merit from 2023–2025 (Re-Ranked)
Top 40 players on the LPGA Tour Order of Merit in 2025 (Re-Ranked)
Top 10 players on the Thai LPGA Order of Merit from 2023–2025
Trust Golf Mixed One Day Tour – Road to Trust Golf Asian Mixed 2025 Schedule
1. Trust Golf Mixed One Day Tour #1 Date: May 14, 2025 at Lotus Valley Golf Resort, Chachoengsao
2. Trust Golf Mixed One Day Tour #2 Date: May 15, 2025 at Lotus Valley Golf Resort, Chachoengsao
3. Trust Golf Mixed One Day Tour #3 Date: May 19, 2025 at Lotus Valley Golf Resort, Chachoengsao
4. Trust Golf Mixed One Day Tour #4 Date: May 20, 2025 at Lotus Valley Golf Resort, Chachoengsao
5. Trust Golf Mixed One Day Tour #5 Date: May 26, 2025 at Lotus Valley Golf Resort, Chachoengsao
6. Trust Golf Mixed One Day Tour #6 Date: June 9, 2025 at Lotus Valley Golf Resort, Chachoengsao
7. Trust Golf Mixed One Day Tour #7 Date: June 10, 2025 at Lotus Valley Golf Resort, Chachoengsao
8. Trust Golf Mixed One Day Tour #8 Date: June 23, 2025 at Lotus Valley Golf Resort, Chachoengsao
9. Trust Golf Mixed One Day Tour #9 Date: June 24, 2025 at Lotus Valley Golf Resort, Chachoengsao