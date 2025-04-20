TrustGolf launches Mixed One-Day Tour 2025 as pathway to Asian Mixed Series

The one-day tournaments, open to professionals and amateurs, will be held exclusively at Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao, beginning May 14, 2025. Each event will be contested over 18 holes in a stroke-play format.

Winners in both the professional and amateur divisions from each event will earn the right to compete in one of the three upcoming Asian Mixed Thailand Series 2025 events, which will take place from July to August at Lake View Resort & Golf Club in Cha-am, Phetchaburi. Each of the three main series tournaments will offer Bt 5 million in prize money.

Prin Singhanart, founder of TrustGolf, said the initiative was designed to provide more playing opportunities and help develop the skills of up-and-coming golfers. “Trust Golf recognises the importance of nurturing golfers who are in the development phase—both professionals and amateurs. Providing competitive matches for these golfers is crucial in stimulating the growth of golf in our country. This understanding led to the creation of this tournament.

In addition, Trust Golf is also preparing to host three major professional events under the ‘Trust Golf Asian Mixed Series Thailand 2025,’ each offering a total prize purse of 5 million baht. All events will be held at Lake View Resort & Golf Club in Cha-am District, Phetchaburi Province, with the first tournament scheduled for late July. This presents a great opportunity for players on the One Day Tour to compete in the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Series Thailand. This year, the event is co-sanctioned with the Taiwan PGA Tour and the Taiwan LPGA Tour.”