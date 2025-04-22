Annika bound for Phuket to inspire young golfers at Blue Canyon

Organised by the ANNIKA Foundation in collaboration with Blue Canyon Country Club, the event marks the Foundation’s debut tournament in Thailand and forms part of a prestigious global series. The competition will be played over three days in a 54-hole stroke play format under The R&A rules, with results counting toward the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

To further motivate rising stars, the top three finishers, including ties, will earn coveted entries into the Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational 2026, scheduled for January next year, one of the most recognized junior golf events in the world. Each qualifier will also receive US$900 (approximately 30,150 baht) in travel support.