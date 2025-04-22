Annika bound for Phuket to inspire young golfers at Blue Canyon

Organised by the ANNIKA Foundation in collaboration with Blue Canyon Country Club, the event marks the Foundation’s debut tournament in Thailand and forms part of a prestigious global series. The competition will be played over three days in a 54-hole stroke play format under The R&A rules, with results counting toward the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).
To further motivate rising stars, the top three finishers, including ties, will earn coveted entries into the Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational 2026, scheduled for January next year, one of the most recognized junior golf events in the world. Each qualifier will also receive US$900 (approximately 30,150 baht) in travel support.
Sörenstam, a 10-time major champion with 97 professional titles worldwide, remains one of the most influential figures in women’s golf. Her presence at Blue Canyon is expected to provide a significant morale boost to the young athletes. Beyond tournament appearances, Annika will take part in numerous youth-focused activities, including the “More Than Golf Activity by Activity by Annika Foundation on April 22, designed to inspire junior players with life lessons beyond the sport.
On April 24, she will host an exclusive golf clinic from 4pm–5pm, allowing young golfers to interact directly with the legend. Throughout the tournament, she will also be present at the venue to cheer on competitors and encourage them as they chase their dreams.
The Annika Invitational Asia will feature top amateur girls from 10 countries: South Korea, Japan, China, India, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and host nation Thailand.
The event promises high-level action and international flair, with live coverage available globally via the Facebook page and YouTube channel: Annika Invitation Asia at Blue Canyon Country Club Phuket, airing daily from 10am to 2pm between April 23 and 25.
Golf fans can stay up to date and follow the action at: https://www.facebook.com/share/1CXCzqSx1D/?mibextid=wwXIfr.