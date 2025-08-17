Tawit rides seven-birdie charge to TrustGolf Asian Mixed victory at Lake View 

The 31-year-old from Chanthaburi delivered a flawless performance, carding seven birdies en route to a spectacular 64. His bogey-free round sealed the win at 18-under-par 195 on the par-71 layout, which measures 6,934 yards for men and 6,131 for women.
Starting the final round two shots adrift of Wang, Tawit produced a superb charge with five birdies in the first 13 holes to close in on the overnight leader. A precise birdie putt on the par-4 14th proved decisive, as Wang stumbled with his first bogey of the day to slip two shots behind.
Both players added another birdie coming home, but Tawit held firm to seal a two-stroke triumph and celebrate his maiden victory on home soil.
“I’m delighted to win my second career title. This week, the course plays up short and narrow, while the green is a bit different from last week. Par 3 holes are quite short, and I played almost every par 5 hole quite well.”
This marks Tawit’s second career win, following his maiden title at the PKNS Selangor Masters on the Asian Development Tour in Malaysia earlier this year.
Tawit also praised the tournament’s inclusive format, which features male, female, and junior professionals competing alongside each other.
With the victory, Tawit not only pockets the winner’s cheque of Bt750,000 but also earns full playing rights on the Taiwan PGA Tour.
Wang, who secured his Asian Tour card via Q School here last year, signed off with a 68 to finish at 16-under 197, collecting Bt500,000 as runner-up.
One stroke back in solo third was Suteepat Prateeptienchai, who fired a low round of 62 for a 198 total. First Match champion Thanyakorn Krongpha also finished at 198.
Cholcheva Wongras emerged as the top female contender, carding a 63 to finish at 199 and share fifth place with Tsai Kai-Jen, Dechawat Phetprayoon, and Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij.
The TrustGolf Asian Mixed 2025 offers more than just silverware. The women’s champion earns full Taiwan LPGA Tour status and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points, while the men’s winner secures a Taiwan PGA Tour card and OWGR points. Both tours are known for strong fields and lucrative purses.
Amateurs, all qualified via the Junior Asian Tour, stand to gain WAGR points if they cut. Female amateurs will also earn Rolex ranking points, while male amateurs collect OWGR points.
Match 3, the season finale of the TrustGolf Asian Mixed series, will remain at Lake View. The 54-hole stroke play event runs August 20–22, with the field cut to the top 60 and ties after Round 2. The champion will take home Bt750,000 and secure playing rights on the Taiwan Tour.