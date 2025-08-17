Tawit rides seven-birdie charge to TrustGolf Asian Mixed victory at Lake View 

The 31-year-old from Chanthaburi delivered a flawless performance, carding seven birdies en route to a spectacular 64. His bogey-free round sealed the win at 18-under-par 195 on the par-71 layout, which measures 6,934 yards for men and 6,131 for women.

Starting the final round two shots adrift of Wang, Tawit produced a superb charge with five birdies in the first 13 holes to close in on the overnight leader. A precise birdie putt on the par-4 14th proved decisive, as Wang stumbled with his first bogey of the day to slip two shots behind.

Both players added another birdie coming home, but Tawit held firm to seal a two-stroke triumph and celebrate his maiden victory on home soil.

“I’m delighted to win my second career title. This week, the course plays up short and narrow, while the green is a bit different from last week. Par 3 holes are quite short, and I played almost every par 5 hole quite well.”