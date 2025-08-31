Vietnamese athletes face gender testing ahead of SEA Games

“The SRY gene test will provide the most accurate confirmation. The Vietnamese athletics team has organised testing for several athletes. The cost of this test is not prohibitive. We must adhere to regulations to avoid complications and potential lawsuits regarding the gender of female athletes competing in the 33rd SEA Games,” said head of the Athletics Department at the Sports Authority of Vietnam, Nguyen Duc Nguyen.

Testing has been arranged throughout August, with results expected in time to finalise the athlete roster. The move follows a global trend towards stricter gender eligibility rules in sport.

In July, World Athletics announced that SRY gene testing will be mandatory for all female athletes at world-level events, starting with the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September. Several Vietnamese athletes set to compete have already been tested and have certified results.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network