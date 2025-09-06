Indian and Chinese teens lead after Round 1 at Thailand Junior Championship.

Girls’ Division

On the girls’ side, 15-year-old Xu Ningyao of China emerged as the leader after a steady round of 3-under-par 69. She tallied four birdies against one bogey to claim the top spot.

Thai hopeful Patranitda Phonmanee, 16, delivered a confident performance with five birdies to finish at 2-under-par 70, securing second place. In third, at 1-under-par 71, are Pruksiri Prukpaiboon and local Chiang Mai native Vichita Promkan.

The Tournament

The Thailand Junior Championship 2025 is organised by Global Golf Management in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Sports Development Fund. The tournament is played in a 54-hole stroke play format over three days, with a cut to the top 65 per cent of the field after 36 holes.

The overall champions will earn automatic entry into all AJGA events, along with valuable AJGA performance stars to boost their international opportunities.

Round two continues on Saturday, September 6, with tee times starting from 6:50 a.m. and afternoon groups from 11:45 a.m. Golf fans are welcome at Alpine Golf Resort Chiang Mai, or they can follow the action live on AIS PLAY and the official The Junior Golf Series Facebook page.