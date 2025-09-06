Indian and Chinese teens lead after Round 1 at Thailand Junior Championship.

Rising Stars from India and China Lead Opening Round at Thailand Junior Championship
The opening round of the Thailand Junior Championship 2025, part of the AJGA International Pathway Series, teed off on Friday, September 5, at Alpine Golf Resort Chiang Mai.
Young talents from 13 nations are competing in this prestigious junior event, which offers a pathway to the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) circuit in the United States.
Boys’ Division
India’s Ashwant Srivastava, just 15 years old, showcased his composure and skill with a sparkling round of 5-under-par 67. His highlights included an eagle on the par-5 5th hole and five birdies, offset by only two bogeys.
His strong start gives him the outright lead in the boys’ category. Close behind is compatriot Kanaf Chauhan, who carded a 4-under-par 68 to sit in second place. Han Jaeho of South Korea followed in third at 3-under-par 69.
Girls’ Division
On the girls’ side, 15-year-old Xu Ningyao of China emerged as the leader after a steady round of 3-under-par 69. She tallied four birdies against one bogey to claim the top spot.
Thai hopeful Patranitda Phonmanee, 16, delivered a confident performance with five birdies to finish at 2-under-par 70, securing second place. In third, at 1-under-par 71, are Pruksiri Prukpaiboon and local Chiang Mai native Vichita Promkan.
The Tournament
The Thailand Junior Championship 2025 is organised by Global Golf Management in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Sports Development Fund. The tournament is played in a 54-hole stroke play format over three days, with a cut to the top 65 per cent of the field after 36 holes.
The overall champions will earn automatic entry into all AJGA events, along with valuable AJGA performance stars to boost their international opportunities.
Round two continues on Saturday, September 6, with tee times starting from 6:50 a.m. and afternoon groups from 11:45 a.m. Golf fans are welcome at Alpine Golf Resort Chiang Mai, or they can follow the action live on AIS PLAY and the official The Junior Golf Series Facebook page.