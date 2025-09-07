Kanhav, Xu Ningya lead into final round at Thailand Junior Championship

“I struggled with focus in the first six holes, but I found my rhythm in the last 12 and was able to finish well,” said Xu.

Thailand’s Pattaraneetar Phonmanee impressed with a 3-under-par 69, including an eagle at the par-5 18th, to stand second at 5-under-par 139. Rising Thai talent Natcharee Khunpasut, 14, delivered the day’s lowest score — a flawless 5-under-par 67 — climbing into third at 3-under-par 141.

Organised by Global Golf Management with support from the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Sports Development Fund, the event gives junior golfers under 18 a platform to develop their skills and a pathway to US collegiate golf. Winners will earn exemptions into American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) events and valuable AJGA stars, opening doors to international opportunities.

The final round tees off Sunday, September 7, 2025, with the boys’ leading group starting at 8:48 a.m. and the girls’ leaders at 7:36 am. Fans can watch live action at Alpine Golf Resort or follow the broadcast via AIS PLAY and The Junior Golf Series Facebook page.