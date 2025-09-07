Kanhav, Xu Ningya lead into final round at Thailand Junior Championship

The Thailand Junior Championship 2025 – AJGA International Pathway Series entered its second round on Saturday, September 6, at Alpine Golf Resort in Lamphun. Heavy rain and lightning briefly suspended play at 12.32pm., but the tournament resumed at 1.40pm and was completed in all divisions.
Boys’ Division: Kanhav Chouhan Takes the Lead
India’s Kanhav Chouhan, 16, surged into the lead after carding a solid 2-under-par 70 for a two-round total of 6-under-par 138. His round was highlighted by a spectacular eagle at the par-5 9th, where he chipped in from 30 yards, along with three birdies and three bogeys.
“It was a good round considering the tough weather. That eagle at the 9th was a nice bonus. Tomorrow I’ll focus on playing my own game and keeping my concentration,” said Chouhan.
Close behind, Christopher Hamilton of England sits in second place at 4-under-par 140, while Thailand’s Ittiphat Bunditmahakul and Trevor Kerningham share third at 2-under-par 142.
Girls’ Division: Xu Ningya Holds Firm
China’s Xu Ningya, just 15 years old, maintained her stronghold on the leaderboard with a second-round 4-under-par 68, moving to 7-under-par 137 overall. She made six birdies against two bogeys.
“I struggled with focus in the first six holes, but I found my rhythm in the last 12 and was able to finish well,” said Xu.
Thailand’s Pattaraneetar Phonmanee impressed with a 3-under-par 69, including an eagle at the par-5 18th, to stand second at 5-under-par 139. Rising Thai talent Natcharee Khunpasut, 14, delivered the day’s lowest score — a flawless 5-under-par 67 — climbing into third at 3-under-par 141.
Organised by Global Golf Management with support from the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Sports Development Fund, the event gives junior golfers under 18 a platform to develop their skills and a pathway to US collegiate golf. Winners will earn exemptions into American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) events and valuable AJGA stars, opening doors to international opportunities.
The final round tees off Sunday, September 7, 2025, with the boys’ leading group starting at 8:48 a.m. and the girls’ leaders at 7:36 am. Fans can watch live action at Alpine Golf Resort or follow the broadcast via AIS PLAY and The Junior Golf Series Facebook page.