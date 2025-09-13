Thailand Senior Tour's 4th event tees off in Chiang Mai with a 2 million baht prize purse

The Thai Senior Tour is set to host its fourth tournament of the year at the Alpine Golf Resort Chiang Mai from September 17-19, 2025.
The event, with a total prize purse of 2 million baht, will bring together professional golfers aged 50 and over, including golf legend Prayad Marksaeng, who recently won the third event of the tour.
Organised by the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association and supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), the tournament is a key event aimed at elevating Thai senior golf to an international standard.
Sutin Darunyothin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association, highlighted the event's appeal, noting a large number of applications from foreign golfers.
He stated that the tournament not only promotes Thailand as a destination but also stimulates the economy and tourism. The association's goal is to establish Thailand as the hub for senior golf development in ASEAN.
Tanu-kiat Chan-chum, Manager of the National Sports Development Fund, emphasised that the event aligns with national sports development policies, as golf has the potential to enhance the country's image, boost the economy, and promote tourism.
The tournament will be played in a 3-day, 54-hole stroke-play format. After 36 holes, a cut will be made to the top 60 players and ties, who will then compete for the prize money in the final round.
Previous tournament winners on the Thai Senior Tour include Thammanoon Sriroj at Legacy Golf Club, Thongrit Chiangkorn in the Super Senior category (60+) at Atitaya Golf & Resort, and most recently, Prayad Marksaeng at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course.
Will Prayad Marksaeng secure another victory, or will a new champion emerge? Golf fans can follow all the action from September 17-19.