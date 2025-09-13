Thailand Senior Tour's 4th event tees off in Chiang Mai with a 2 million baht prize purse

The Thai Senior Tour is set to host its fourth tournament of the year at the Alpine Golf Resort Chiang Mai from September 17-19, 2025.

The event, with a total prize purse of 2 million baht, will bring together professional golfers aged 50 and over, including golf legend Prayad Marksaeng, who recently won the third event of the tour.

Organised by the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association and supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), the tournament is a key event aimed at elevating Thai senior golf to an international standard.