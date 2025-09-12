Paetongtarn and Lawyer to Visit Thaksin in Prison

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, and her lawyer, Winyat Chartmontri, are preparing to visit former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra at Klong Prem Prison on Monday, 15 September.
The visit will take place after Thaksin completes his five-day quarantine.
Speaking to reporters outside the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Friday, Paetongtarn was asked if she would visit her father once his quarantine was over. She replied, "I will visit him as soon as I am able."
When asked about reports that Thaksin had high blood pressure on Thursday evening, Paetongtarn simply nodded before stating, "I don't know."
When pressed on whether she was concerned about his health, she smiled but offered no further comment before leaving the premises.
Meanwhile, Winyat, Thaksin’s lawyer, confirmed his plan to visit the former prime minister on Monday morning. He added that while he would be going for sure, he had not been informed if Thaksin's family would be joining him.