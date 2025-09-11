Thai prison department plans to assign Thaksin as language teacher

Pol Lt Col Shane Kanjanapach, Deputy Director-General and spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, updated on Thaksin’s incarceration on Thursday, following the one-year prison sentence handed down by the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.

He explained that Thaksin is currently undergoing a five-day quarantine period. Afterward, the department plans to assign inmates to tasks based on their individual skills and preferences.

In Thaksin’s case, he may be asked to teach languages, contributing to prison activities and helping with the rehabilitation of fellow inmates.