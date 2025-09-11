Thai prison department plans to assign Thaksin as language teacher

Pol Lt Col Shane Kanjanapach, Deputy Director-General and spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, updated on Thaksin’s incarceration on Thursday, following the one-year prison sentence handed down by the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.
He explained that Thaksin is currently undergoing a five-day quarantine period. Afterward, the department plans to assign inmates to tasks based on their individual skills and preferences.
In Thaksin’s case, he may be asked to teach languages, contributing to prison activities and helping with the rehabilitation of fellow inmates.
The spokesperson also shared that Thaksin's physical and mental health are normal. During quarantine, he is reportedly eating two boiled eggs and coffee every morning and sleeping well.
He has not made any special requests and has been placed in a quarantine room with other elderly inmates, which is deemed appropriate, the spokesperson said.
As for visitations, the department has not allowed anyone to visit Thaksin yet, including his lawyers. Only a list of up to 10 people specified by Thaksin, such as his wife, children, and close family, will be permitted for visitation, in line with prison regulations.
Winyat Chatmontree, Thaksin's lawyer, mentioned that he has not yet met with his client due to the quarantine period. However, he has been informed that Thaksin is in good health and spirits.
He is scheduled to meet with Thaksin for the first time on Monday and clarified that any decisions regarding Thaksin’s prison duties should be directed to the Department of Corrections.