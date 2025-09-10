Thaksin remains in quarantine unit, complies with prison regulations

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions had ordered Thaksin to serve a one-year prison sentence after his conviction. In the morning of September 10, a large number of journalists gathered outside the prison to follow developments.
At 09.45am, a van, believed to belong to Thaksin’s legal team, entered the prison grounds. Journalists attempted to follow, but the van continued moving, and it eventually left the area after about 20 minutes.
While Thaksin's lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, was not seen at the prison this morning, reporters were told that no visit was planned due to the lawyer's other commitments.
According to the Department of Corrections, Thaksin is currently in quarantine for five days, a standard procedure for newly arrived prisoners. During this period, only legal representatives are allowed visitation.
After the five-day quarantine period ends, Thaksin’s family members or up to ten trusted individuals on his approved list will be allowed to visit, in line with standard prison regulations.
A source from Klong Prem Central Prison indicated that Thaksin is mentally prepared for his situation. The source added that Thaksin is fully compliant with all prison rules and has trusted individuals ensuring his well-being while in custody.
Notably, there were no reports of any red-shirt supporters gathering outside the prison today, unlike the previous day, when a show of support for Thaksin was observed.