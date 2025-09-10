Thaksin remains in quarantine unit, complies with prison regulations

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions had ordered Thaksin to serve a one-year prison sentence after his conviction. In the morning of September 10, a large number of journalists gathered outside the prison to follow developments.

At 09.45am, a van, believed to belong to Thaksin’s legal team, entered the prison grounds. Journalists attempted to follow, but the van continued moving, and it eventually left the area after about 20 minutes.

While Thaksin's lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, was not seen at the prison this morning, reporters were told that no visit was planned due to the lawyer's other commitments.