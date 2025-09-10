Anutin, Thaksin and Prayut dominate online debate as calls grow for House dissolution

Calls for House dissolution gain traction

Among broader public demands, the strongest theme was the call for a House dissolution, appearing in 458,404 posts with 31.57 million engagements. This sentiment highlights the public’s desire to “start anew” with Thailand’s political landscape.

Closely tied was the demand for a new general election, discussed in 132,089 posts and attracting 4.91 million engagements. Opinions were split between those hopeful for a reset through elections and those weary of politics yet still viewing an election as the best way forward. Some users also expressed support for drafting a new constitution.

Political fatigue resonates online

Another strong emotion captured was political fatigue, with 75,766 posts and 3.13 million engagements expressing frustration and hopelessness. Phrases such as “Who else is tired of politics like us?” reflected widespread disillusionment amid ongoing political conflict.

In the end, Thailand’s political situation remains one to watch. The voices on social media offer just one lens through which to understand public sentiment more clearly. The country’s future direction, however, will ultimately depend on the decisions of all those involved.