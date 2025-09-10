Anutin, Thaksin and Prayut dominate online debate as calls grow for House dissolution

Thailand’s political scene has dominated online conversations in recent weeks, with prime ministerial candidates, demands for a House dissolution, and widespread disillusionment with politics driving debate.

According to Wisesight (Thailand), which used its Zocial Eye tool, posts between August 27 and September 8 2025 generated 97.35 million engagements from 856,539 messages.

Facebook was the main platform, accounting for 67.02% of the discussion with over 547,000 posts generating around 60 million engagements. 

YouTube followed with 12.77% (109,407 posts and 5.9 million engagements), while TikTok drove 12.55% of posts (108,274) but achieved a strong 23 million engagements, showing the pull of short-form video content.

Prime ministerial candidates dominate debate

The five political figures most discussed online were:

  • Anutin Charnvirakul – The new 32nd prime minister led the discussion with 306,969 mentions and 46.21 million engagements, mostly tied to the People’s Party’s backing in the parliamentary vote that secured his premiership.
  • Thaksin Shinawatra – Still a central figure, Thaksin drew 161,527 mentions and 19.08 million engagements, often tied to his daughter Paetongtarn’s case, reflecting his enduring influence.
  • Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha – Mentioned in 167,351 posts with 3.16 million engagements, Prayut re-emerged as a candidate amid the political vacuum, seen by some as a “crisis option” but rejected by others as part of the old politics.
  • Phumtham Wechayachai – The caretaker prime minister generated 97,104 mentions and 15.56 million engagements, especially around his move to propose dissolving parliament in response to Bhumjaithai’s political manoeuvres.
  • Chaikasem Nitisiri – Pheu Thai’s candidate garnered 74,872 mentions and 12.43 million engagements, with the phrase “if Chaikasem is chosen, parliament will be dissolved immediately” trending strongly.

Calls for House dissolution gain traction

Among broader public demands, the strongest theme was the call for a House dissolution, appearing in 458,404 posts with 31.57 million engagements. This sentiment highlights the public’s desire to “start anew” with Thailand’s political landscape.

Closely tied was the demand for a new general election, discussed in 132,089 posts and attracting 4.91 million engagements. Opinions were split between those hopeful for a reset through elections and those weary of politics yet still viewing an election as the best way forward. Some users also expressed support for drafting a new constitution.

Political fatigue resonates online

Another strong emotion captured was political fatigue, with 75,766 posts and 3.13 million engagements expressing frustration and hopelessness. Phrases such as “Who else is tired of politics like us?” reflected widespread disillusionment amid ongoing political conflict.

In the end, Thailand’s political situation remains one to watch. The voices on social media offer just one lens through which to understand public sentiment more clearly. The country’s future direction, however, will ultimately depend on the decisions of all those involved.

 

