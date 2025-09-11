Thaksin sleeps well on second night in prison: source

Thaksin adapts to prison life

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra appears to have adapted to life behind bars, as he was seen sleeping well on his second night at Klong Prem Central Prison and did not skip any meals, according to a well-informed source.

No signs of restlessness or depression

A source from the Department of Corrections said that close monitoring revealed Thaksin slept soundly on his second night without appearing restless. The source added that he did not show signs of tension or depression and cooperated with prison officials, behaving according to their advice.

Babysitters assigned for Thaksin's safety

The source also revealed that the prison had assigned inmates with exemplary behaviour to act as "babysitters" for Thaksin, in light of concerns about his safety. These babysitters have received training in first aid and other tasks within the prison.