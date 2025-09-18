Richardson takes commanding lead with 9-under 63 at Thai Senior Tour

British golf veteran Matthew Richardson blazed through the opening round of the SAT-NSDF-Thai Senior Tour, carding a stunning 9-under-par 63 to take a commanding lead at Alpine Golf Resort Chiang Mai.

The 64-year-old, who has called Phuket home for over 20 years, got off to a hot start. Despite a water hazard on the par-4 11th, he managed to save par before bouncing back with a spectacular eagle on the 12th. He followed that up with three consecutive birdies, phenomenally completing his front nine. On the back nine, Richardson dropped just one bogey while adding four more birdies to secure his impressive final score.