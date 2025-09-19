Udon Duangdecha's dominant round puts him four shots clear

Udon Duangdecha Dominates, Opens Four-Stroke Lead at Thai Senior Tour
CHIANG MAI - Thai golf veteran Udon Duangdecha delivered a stunning performance in the second round of the SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, seizing a commanding four-stroke lead. Firing an impressive 7-under 65, he propelled his two-day total to 13-under 131 at Alpine Golf Resort Chiang Mai, putting him in prime position to claim his 15th career title on the tour.
The 54-year-old from Chiang Mai got off to a blistering start, sinking four birdies in his first eight holes. The highlight of his round came on the par-5 ninth hole, where he drained a remarkable eagle putt. He continued his hot streak with three more birdies on holes 10, 12, and 13.
Despite a double bogey on the par-3 15th and a bogey on the 17th, he finished strong with a birdie on the final hole to close out his sensational 65.
"I started really well today, and the scores just kept flowing," Udon said. "I relaxed a bit toward the end, which led to a few mistakes, but I'm happy to have recovered with a birdie on the last hole to maintain my four-shot lead. The chance to win my 15th title looks promising, as I'm very familiar with this course and even won here two years ago with a score of 19-under."
Zaw Moe and Matthew Richardson Share Second Place
Zaw Moe, a Singaporean golfer of Myanmar descent, and Englishman Matthew Richardson are tied for second place at 9-under 135. Moe posted a solid 4-under 68, while Richardson, who was the first-round leader, struggled to an even-par 72.
"My ball striking was good today, but my putting wasn't sharp enough," Moe said after his round. "I'm still happy with my performance and will stick to my game plan in the final round."
Thai golfer Chawalit Plaphol sits in fourth place at 8-under 136, followed by Singapore's Mardan Mamat in fifth at 7-under 137.
The final round is set for Friday, September 19, with the leaders teeing off at 8:30 AM. Golf fans can follow the action live on the Thai Senior PGA Facebook fan page. The champion will take home a trophy and a prize of 240,000 Baht.