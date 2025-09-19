Udon Duangdecha's dominant round puts him four shots clear

Udon Duangdecha Dominates, Opens Four-Stroke Lead at Thai Senior Tour

CHIANG MAI - Thai golf veteran Udon Duangdecha delivered a stunning performance in the second round of the SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, seizing a commanding four-stroke lead. Firing an impressive 7-under 65, he propelled his two-day total to 13-under 131 at Alpine Golf Resort Chiang Mai, putting him in prime position to claim his 15th career title on the tour.

The 54-year-old from Chiang Mai got off to a blistering start, sinking four birdies in his first eight holes. The highlight of his round came on the par-5 ninth hole, where he drained a remarkable eagle putt. He continued his hot streak with three more birdies on holes 10, 12, and 13.

Despite a double bogey on the par-3 15th and a bogey on the 17th, he finished strong with a birdie on the final hole to close out his sensational 65.