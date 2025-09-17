Thanawin leads SPGA4 team to Pro-Am victory at Thai Senior Tour in Chiang Mai

Thanawin Somsri, a local golfer affectionately known as "Pro Ong" from Chiang Mai, led his SPGA4 team to a convincing victory in the team category of the special Pro-Am tournament. This event was a prelude to the main SAT-NFDF-Thai Senior Tour, with Thanawin’s team posting an impressive combined score of 129 at the Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai on Monday.

The Pro-Am was designed to build camaraderie between amateur and professional golfers and to promote the upcoming main tournament, which will be held from September 17-19 at the same course.