Thanawin leads SPGA4 team to Pro-Am victory at Thai Senior Tour in Chiang Mai

Thanawin Somsri, a local golfer affectionately known as "Pro Ong" from Chiang Mai, led his SPGA4 team to a convincing victory in the team category of the special Pro-Am tournament. This event was a prelude to the main SAT-NFDF-Thai Senior Tour, with Thanawin’s team posting an impressive combined score of 129 at the Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai on Monday.
The Pro-Am was designed to build camaraderie between amateur and professional golfers and to promote the upcoming main tournament, which will be held from September 17-19 at the same course.
Key Results from the Tournament
Team Champion: The SPGA4 team, consisting of Pro Thanawin Somsri, Natchapon Noimor, Pichet Bumpen, and Rut Wisetsin, clinched the title with a total score of 129.
Individual Low Gross: Sroisamjan Chantharanit from the Pro Udon team secured the best individual score with a 74.
Individual Low Net: Natchapon Noimor from the SPGA4 team finished with a net score of 69.
The event was well-attended and lively, with many notable figures participating, including Dr Cholnan Srikaew, the former Minister of Public Health.
The opening ceremony was presided over by Mr Thanukeart Chanchum, Manager of the National Sports Development Fund, and his team from the Sports Authority of Thailand. They were warmly welcomed by Mr. Sutin Darunyothin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association.
During the awards ceremony, Sutin Darunyothin, Montree Hanjai, President of the Chiang Mai Provincial Sports Association, and Dr Cholnan Srikaew presented the trophies and prizes to the winners.