Muay Thai Masterclass 2025 ends, generating 3.2 billion baht

Office of the Boxing Commission (OBC), Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), concluded its "Muaythai Masterclass 2025" project with the final event in Australia. This marks the 10th and last destination of the year, with the activities held in Melbourne from October 24-26.

Australia Closes the Tour on a High Note, Exceeding 317 Million Baht Goal

The project's opening ceremony, held at the Melbourne Pavilion, garnered significant interest from the Australian public, with a large number of Muay Thai enthusiasts registering to participate.

Nattapol Antarasen, Director of the OBC, revealed that the Australian event, the final stop of the year, saw an impressive turnout of 474 registered participants, significantly surpassing the set target of 300 people.

The activities in Australia alone generated more than 317 million baht in direct and indirect economic value for Thailand.

The event featured three renowned Thai Muay Thai champions who shared the art of 'Mae Mai Muay Thai' (Muay Thai techniques): Saenchai P.K. Saenchai Muaythai Gym, Petchmangkong Petchfergus, and Namsaknoi Yudthagarngamtorn.

They led participants through the Wai Khru Muay Thai (Pay homage to the Muay Thai teacher) ceremony before comprehensively teaching fighting and self-defence techniques, covering the full spectrum of punches, kicks, knees, and elbows.

Additionally, two other Thai boxers, SM1 Supachai Pansuwan and Sgt Thinan Sriprang, were present to demonstrate the traditional art of Muay Boran (Ancient Boxing).