Muay Thai Masterclass 2025 ends, generating 3.2 billion baht

Office of the Boxing Commission (OBC), Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), concluded its "Muaythai Masterclass 2025" project with the final event in Australia. This marks the 10th and last destination of the year, with the activities held in Melbourne from October 24-26.
The project's opening ceremony, held at the Melbourne Pavilion, garnered significant interest from the Australian public, with a large number of Muay Thai enthusiasts registering to participate.
Nattapol Antarasen, Director of the OBC, revealed that the Australian event, the final stop of the year, saw an impressive turnout of 474 registered participants, significantly surpassing the set target of 300 people.
The activities in Australia alone generated more than 317 million baht in direct and indirect economic value for Thailand.
The event featured three renowned Thai Muay Thai champions who shared the art of 'Mae Mai Muay Thai' (Muay Thai techniques): Saenchai P.K. Saenchai Muaythai Gym, Petchmangkong Petchfergus, and Namsaknoi Yudthagarngamtorn.
They led participants through the Wai Khru Muay Thai (Pay homage to the Muay Thai teacher) ceremony before comprehensively teaching fighting and self-defence techniques, covering the full spectrum of punches, kicks, knees, and elbows.
Additionally, two other Thai boxers, SM1 Supachai Pansuwan and Sgt Thinan Sriprang, were present to demonstrate the traditional art of Muay Boran (Ancient Boxing).
Nattapol also spoke about the overall success of the "Muaythai Masterclass 2025" project throughout 2025.
He stated that the total economic value generated from all 10 countries visited by the SAT for the roadshow exceeded 3,200 million baht.
The Director of the OBC noted that this year's activities successfully met all established objectives, particularly in disseminating, promoting, and generating momentum for Muay Thai in all aspects.
This was achieved by having famous Thai boxers personally demonstrate and share the art. He emphasised that these efforts serve to expand the global base of Muay Thai practitioners alongside domestic activities.
Beyond the training sessions, the SAT also worked to certify the standards of international Muay Thai gyms. During the Australian event, 11 Muay Thai camps that met the standards of the OBC were awarded the Standard Muay Thai Gym (SMG) plaque.
This initiative is expected to significantly stimulate and create economic value and revenue for Thailand, while also generating opportunities and providing high-income employment for Thai Muay Thai trainers abroad.
Saenchai, speaking as one of the instructors, expressed his delight at seeing the large number of foreigners interested in learning Muay Thai.
He views Muay Thai as a purely Thai sport, highly accepted and deeply respected by people around the world. He urged government agencies to continue promoting and supporting Muay Thai, as "Muay Thai has now reached every corner of the globe."