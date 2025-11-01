Thai football chief apologises to Vietnam over flag error

Madam Pang Nualphan Lamsam, president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), led a delegation to meet Pham Viet Hung, Ambassador of Vietnam to Thailand, to present a flower vase as a sincere apology for the recent mistaken use of the Vietnamese flag.

During the draw ceremony of the ASEAN U16 and U19 Futsal Championships held in Nonthaburi on October 28, the Chinese flag was shown on screen next to Vietnam during the group selection process.

The mistake drew a strong reaction not only from Vietnamese fans but also from regional supporters.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) sent an official protest letter to both the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and the FAT, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.

In response, Madam Pang issued a formal apology, taking full responsibility for what was described as a 'human mistake' with no intent of disrespect.