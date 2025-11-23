Looking back: Kiatisuk's super strike in 1996 launches era of dominance for Thailand in the Asean Championships

That 1-0 win over the Malaysians, courtesy of Kiatisuk’s 10th-minute goal at Singapore’s National Stadium, built upon Thailand’s earlier success in the South-East Asian (SEA) Games and propelled the country to a string of regional successes that remains unparalleled.

The 1996 victory was the first of seven in the first 15 editions of the Asean Championship, now named the Asean Hyundai Cup after its new title partners, as the War Elephants consolidated their position as the kings of the region.

But going into the first-ever edition of the competition, that status was not assured.

Thailand arrived in Singapore as favourites for the inaugural championship, having dominated recent editions of the biennial SEA Games tournament, winning back-to-back gold medals in 1993 and 1995.

But even that run of victories had done nothing to instil a sense of complacency within a nation determined to further entrench their position at the very top of Asean’s footballing hierarchy.