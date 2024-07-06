Singapore Airlines and Garuda Indonesia receive approval for joint venture

The two companies said on July 5 that the JV will allow them to collaborate on a wider range of commercial activities that will benefit both airlines, Singapore, and Indonesia.

These activities may include operating joint revenue-sharing flights between the two countries; coordinating flight schedules to offer travellers more options; “seamless connectivity” between Singapore, Indonesia and other countries; and exploring joint sales and marketing initiatives that provide greater value to both airlines’ customers.

SIA and Garuda first announced their plans to enter into a JV agreement in May 2023, to increase passenger capacity between Singapore and Indonesia.