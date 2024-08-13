Fuel shortage causes overnight queues and traffic jams in Yangon

"The fuel stations have imposed limits, selling between Ks 30,000 and Ks 50,000 worth of fuel per vehicle. We can't get as much as we need. Some vehicle owners are even queuing up overnight at the stations. It's becoming increasingly difficult to find a station that has enough fuel," said one vehicle owner.

Yangon residents have also noted that many stations can no longer offer different types of gasoline, with some only selling diesel. Only a few stations in the Yangon Region still offer all four types of gasoline.