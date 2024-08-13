Fuel shortage causes overnight queues and traffic jams in Yangon

The long lines of vehicles are causing traffic jams around these stations.
Since yesterday evening, vehicles have had to wait in queues at various fuel stations, but most stations are now limiting the amount of fuel they sell.
"The fuel stations have imposed limits, selling between Ks 30,000 and Ks 50,000 worth of fuel per vehicle. We can't get as much as we need. Some vehicle owners are even queuing up overnight at the stations. It's becoming increasingly difficult to find a station that has enough fuel," said one vehicle owner.
Yangon residents have also noted that many stations can no longer offer different types of gasoline, with some only selling diesel. Only a few stations in the Yangon Region still offer all four types of gasoline.
"As many cars are queuing for fuel, traffic jams have become common in some areas. For example, there are only two fuel stations at the junction of North Dagon Myothit and South Dagon Myothit townships, which caused a traffic jam at the traffic light this morning," said a Yangon resident.
The large number of vehicles queuing for fuel in the Yangon region continues to cause significant traffic disruptions.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network