Ethiopia-born teen who made skin cancer soap named Time’s 2024 Kid of the Year

Heman Bekele, who hails from Ethiopia, is developing a soap that could revolutionise the way skin cancer is treated, according to an announcement by Time on Aug 15.

“It’s incredible to think that one day my bar of soap will be able to make a direct impact on somebody else’s life,” Heman told Time. “That’s the reason I started this all in the first place.”

Heman’s innovative soap has the potential to offer a more accessible and affordable method to deliver medication for treating skin cancers, including melanoma, as stated in the magazine’s news release.

The soap is still being tested and is not commercially available yet. According to NBC Washington, it could take a decade for the soap to receive certification from the US Food and Drug Administration.